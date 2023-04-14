Here’s how Christine Brown’s family members reacted to her engagement to David Woolley

While the news of Christine Brown’s engagement to David Woolley likely felt like a knife to Kody Brown’s kidneys, the Sister Wives star’s friends and family were elated for her.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Christine announced that David popped the question earlier this month, and she happily accepted.

Christine broke the news on Instagram in two posts, gushing over her soon-to-be married status and sharing photos of herself and David after getting engaged.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Christine’s friends, family, fans, and followers are sharing their reactions to her engagement.

Taking to their Instagram Stories, several of Christine’s closest family members expressed their happiness for the 50-year-old mom of six.

Christine’s former sister wife and BFF, Janelle Brown, reposted Christine’s photo announcement from Instagram in her Story. To show her excitement for Christine, Janelle added a gif with the letters spelling out “HAPPY” walking along the bottom of the image.

Sister Wives cast and Christine Brown’s family reacts to her engagement to David Woolley

Christine’s daughter Gwendlyn also reposted the photo and captioned it, “we’re literally twinsies 😌”

Gwendlyn and her fiancee, Beatriz Queiroz, got engaged in November 2022 and will tie the knot on July 15, 2023.

Christine’s former sister wife, Janelle, and her daughter, Gwendlyn, shared their reactions to her engagement. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/@gwendlynbrown/Instagram

Some more of Christine and David’s children also expressed their excitement for their parents in their IG Stories. Janelle and Kody’s biological daughter, Madison Brown, shared the same photo and added a gif of a little girl elatedly raising her arms.

David’s daughter, Kati Charlene, also shared the photo of her dad and soon-to-be stepmom and added an emoji of a face holding back tears along with a red heart emoji.

Janelle’s daughter Madison and David’s daughter Kati shared their happiness for their parents. Pic credit: @madison_rose11/@kati_charlene_/Instagram

Although Christine’s other former sister wife, Meri Brown, didn’t directly address the news, she shared a couple of cryptic quotes following Christine’s announcement.

In her Instagram Story, Meri first shared a quote that read, “The core of authenticity is the courage to be imperfect, vulnerable, and to set boundaries.”

In another post, Meri shared a quote reading, “it takes grace to remain kind in cruel situations.”

Meri didn’t respond directly to Christine’s engagement news, instead posting cryptic quotes in her IG Stories. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

It’s unclear whether Meri’s posts were aimed at Christine and David or completely unrelated.

What will Kody and Robyn Brown think of Christine’s engagement?

Not sharing a reaction to the news, however, were Kody and Robyn Brown. Kody and Robyn are the last spouses standing after Christine, Janelle, and Meri all left their plural union.

The duo has been radio silent on social media for quite some time, so their silence is not much of a surprise. Given Kody’s reactions last season on Sister Wives to Christine dating other men, however, it seems to indicate that the curly-haired father of 18 likely won’t be too pleased to hear his ex-wife is getting married.

Kody said the notion of Christine dating other men was “risky” and felt that if Christine moved to Utah with their daughter Truely to be with another man, her suitor would likely come after his money.

Kody and Christine were married for nearly 30 years and share six biological children. Their marriage was spiritual, not legal, however, as Christine became Kody’s third wife in their polygamous union.

Christine’s marriage to David will be her first legal one and his second. The couple has yet to reveal any details about their upcoming nuptials, although they’re likely in full-on wedding planning mode, so stay tuned for more details about their big day.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.