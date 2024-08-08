Here’s how Big Brother fans can vote for America’s Veto and which players are on the ballot

Big Brother fans get to participate this season with America’s Veto.

Makensy Manbeck won the special power on the first day of the season.

The “secret” power allowed Makensy to save herself or someone else from the block.

But the power would also take control away from the Head of Household.

If Makensy used the power to save someone, America (the Big Brother fans) would decide on a replacement.

Big Brother spoilers reveal that Makensy used her power. It also led to a House Meeting.

How does America’s Veto work?

America’s Veto allows Big Brother fans to name the third nominee in Week 3.

Kenney Kelley and Tucker Des Lauriers are already on the block.

Cedric Hodges is safe as the HOH, Makensy is safe due to her power, and Angela Murray is safe because Tucker saved her with the Power of Veto.

That leaves nine houseguests that fans can vote on. BB fans will decide the third nominee through a vote on the night of August 7.

Below are the houseguests at risk of joining the block. The person America chooses will play in the August 8 AI Arena Challenge with Kenney and Tucker. The winner of that challenge gains safety.

Brooklyn Rivera

Cam Sullivan-Brown

Chelsie Baham

Joseph Rodriguez

Kimo Apaka

Leah Peters

Quinn Martin

Rubina Bernabe

T’Kor Clottey

How do Big Brother fans vote on America’s Veto?

Below is the link to the voting portal. That’s where fans can log in and vote for the person they want to be nominated. It’s also possible to vote more than once.

So who will America pick as the third nominee? We will all find out during the August 8 episode. That’s when Kenney, Tucker, and America’s Choice will battle in the Week 3 AI Arena Challenge.

The end of the August 7 episode told Big Brother fans how to participate in America’s Vote. The voting remains open until early morning on August 8.

A voting link is on the tweet shared below:

