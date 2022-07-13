Here’s how Bachelor Nation stars reacted to The Bachelorette premiere 

Bachelor Nation stars tuned into The Bachelorette Season 19. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere aired this week and got fans and Bachelor Nation alums talking.

Several Bachelor Nation stars shared their thoughts on Rachel and Gabby’s debut episode online.

Here’s what Bachelor Nation stars had to say about the premiere.

Bachelor Nation stars tweet about The Bachelorette

Bachelor Nation stars joined in on the fun of reacting to The Bachelorette premiere, with some making jokes and others criticizing the show’s choices.

The Bachelorette Season 17 star Connor Brennan playfully teased a contestant who brought a children’s choir out for his first impression.

Connor shared a photo of the choir by the limo and wrote, “okay pack it up will schuster and the glee club.”

Connor’s tweet had a tinge of irony, as he knows he also was critiqued for singing all the time during both The Bachelorette Season 17 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

okay pack it up will schuster and the glee club #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/SFVzM8xV8I Get our The Bachelorette newsletter! July 12, 2022

Noah Erb, who appeared as a late arrival on The Bachelorette Season 16 and found love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, teased a similarity between two Bachelor Nation members.

Noah tweeted, “Okay but do we actually have proof Hayden isn’t [Joe Amabile] I can’t tell the difference.”

Joe Amabile is Noah’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 costar, and Hayden is a current contender on The Bachelorette Season 19. Hayden and Joe have very similar features, as Noah highlighted.

The Bachelorette viewers will recall Hayden’s first impression, where he assured Rachel and Gabby that he would think with his head up top and not down below.

Pic credit: @NoahErb/Twitter

Former host of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe, also reacted to the children’s choir that sang a tune about how much “Clayton sucks.”

Kaitlyn wrote, “NOT A CHOIR. These poor kids. I feel like the moms of these kids are who cyber bully me. #TheBachelorette.”

Clayton’s girlfriend Susie Evans reacted to Kaitlyn’s tweet with several crying emojis.

Pic credit: @ThenSusieSaid/Twitter

Susie also responded in several other ways to the premiere that saw her boyfriend Clayton being bashed left and right. Susie shared a video mouthing audio from Will Smith’s infamous Oscars blow-up.

Clayton and Susie also made a video singing along to the ‘Clayton sucks’ song.

Katie Thurston is disappointed by the Clayton-hate on The Bachelorette

Katie Thurston had a less playful reaction as she took issue with all the men bashing Clayton in their limo introductions.

At one point in the episode, a compilation of men put Clayton down to impress Rachel and Gabby, going so far as to call Clayton a clown and worse.

Katie disapproved, tweeting, “I’m actually not ok with the Clayton slander at all…disappointing.”

Pic credit: @katiethurston/Twitter

Do you think the premiere took the Clayton slander too far?

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.