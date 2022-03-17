Here’s how Bachelor Nation alumni are celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day

Anna Redman and Chelsea Vaughn reunited in Chicago for Saint Patrick’s Day. Pic credit: @anna_redman/Instagram

Bachelor Nation decked out in their best green looks, took to the streets to celebrate and watch parades, and went out for drinks and dinner to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day.

Well-known Bachelor stars who went all-out for the occasion included Mari Pepin and fiancé Kenny Braasch, Hannah Ann Sluss, Andrew Spencer, Chelsea Vaughn, and more.

Here’s a look at everything Bachelor Nation got up to today.

Bachelor Nation Alumni celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day in Chicago

Bachelor in Paradise’s Anna Redman and Chelsea Vaughn reunited in Chicago to sip green beverages and cuddle up for a holiday photoshoot.

Both women were ready to take on the day as Anna sported a green ball cap and pants and Chelsea donned a matching green shirt.

Both Chelsea and Anna took to Instagram to document their reunion, grinning from ear to ear as they posed for the camera.

Also representing Bachelor in Paradise in Chicago was Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch as they went out into the city and even on a boat to celebrate the day.

Kenny revealed that it was Mari’s first Saint Patrick’s Day in the city, and Mari jumped in to give their fans a look into some of the many lessons she’d learned from the experience.

Mari joked that the day in Chicago is a “religion,” that she had shopped for an outfit at Walgreens, and that their river ride was 10 degrees.

Bachelor Nation alumni go green for Saint Patrick’s Day

Despite the extreme cold, Mari clearly went all-in as she showed off a clover headband, green beaded necklace, and green joggers.

Hannah Ann Sluss took the opportunity to share some of her favorite Saint Patrick’s Day-themed recipes with her fans.

The Bachelor finalist linked to an entire Saint Patrick’s Day veggie board post she made on Pinterest, complete with green vegetables, guacamole, a rainbow fruit board, and lucky charms cereal.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Blake Horstmann was more focused on his wardrobe as he showed off an eye-catching pair of green pants and clover-printed jacket.

Blake shared a video of his DJing gig in Denver as he posed with fans and got the crowd jumping along with him.

Last up was fan-favorite Andrew Spencer, whose celebration was more unintentional than his fellow Bachelor alum.

“Decided to wear green little did I know it was St Pattys Day,” Andrew wrote on an Instagram Story tagged in Columbus, Ohio.

He appeared happy to go along with the surprise, however, as he showed off a matching green outfit and panned to the street lined with people enjoying a parade.

