Here’s how alum Audrey Roloff earns a living since quitting LPBW

It’s been five years since Audrey Roloff appeared on Little People, Big World.

Audrey was introduced to LPBW audiences in 2013 when she and Jeremy were still dating. Her last appearance on the hit TLC show was in 2019.

In 2018, the former TLC star announced she was giving up reality TV to pursue other personal and professional endeavors alongside her husband, Jeremy Roloff.

So, how does Audrey make money since walking away from filming for LPBW?

Anyone who follows Audrey on Instagram knows that the mom of three is adamant about her career as a Young Living brand partner.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Young Living is an essential oils brand that also sells supplements, personal care items, and weight management products.

LPBW alum Audrey Roloff is a Young Living brand partner and author

Audrey’s work and high-level status with Young Living earned her a trip to Hawaii last year.

In addition to promoting Young Living, Audrey sells books and marriage journals alongside her husband, Jeremy, via their Beating 50 Percent company. Per their website, Audrey and Jeremy’s books and journals aim to “inspire and equip you become more intentional in your marriage and your life, all while encouraging you to pause and celebrate the memories along the way.”

The couple has authored two books — A Love Letter Life: Pursue Creatively. Date Intentionally. Love Faithfully in 2019 and Creative Love: 10 Ways to Build a Fun and Lasting Love in 2021.

Audrey is renovating a cabin to rent to guests and is a social media influencer

Audrey and Jeremy also purchased a cabin last year, which they’re currently renovating and will rent out like an Airbnb. And, with her large social media following — boasting 1.6 million followers on Instagram alone — Audrey has become a successful social media influencer with several brand partnerships.

Audrey often promotes her favorite skincare, homeopathic, and cooking-related products. Most recently, Audrey plugged Half-Baked Harvest in her Instagram Stories. Half-Baked Harvest sells and shares items such as cookbooks, quick and easy recipes, kitchen products, apparel, home goods, and everything in between.

Audrey promoted Half-Baked Harvest recently in an Instagram Story. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Despite her appearance on LPBW, Audrey doesn’t receive royalties from TLC. In a recent Q&A, Jeremy revealed that he has never received royalties but noted, “that would be so awesome.”

Jeremy announced the end of his and Audrey’s time on LPBW with an Instagram post in July 2018. Along with a photo of himself, Audrey, and their firstborn child, daughter Ember, Jeremy explained their decision to cut ties with TLC.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride,” Jeremy wrote.

Jeremy added, “That being said, we’re not disappearing. We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to!”

Since their time away from LPBW, Jeremy and Audrey have welcomed two more children in addition to 5-year-old Ember: their son Bode, 2, and their other son, Radley, 1.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.