Here’s how all the Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 couples celebrated Valentine’s Day

Bachelor in Paradise stars celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: ABC

Valentine’s Day was filled with love and romance for several Bachelor in Paradise couples.

Currently, 12 Bachelor in Paradise couples are still together, with 50% of those couples coming from the most recent season, Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Each Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 couple enjoyed Valentine’s Day in their own special way.

Whether the holiday was spent together or apart, it’s clear these Bachelor in Paradise couples have lots of love for one another.

Here’s how all 6 Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 couples spent Valentine’s Day and the heartfelt posts they shared for their significant others.

1. Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch were one of three couples to get engaged at the end of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and one of two to remain together to this day.

Mari took to Instagram to celebrate her first Valentine’s Day with fiance Kenny, sharing a series of photos of the couple in red and even paying homage to The Bachelor franchise by holding a gold rose in one of the photos.

Revealing their Valentine’s Day situation in her caption, Mari wrote, “Our first Valentine’s Day (sort of)…Had a quick little photo sesh and some treats to commemorate the day, but we’re actually not able to be together tonight (I’m at the airport rn, guess where I’m off to).”

Mari added that the couple plans to celebrate Valentine’s Day over the weekend and are taking ideas on what they should do.

Meanwhile, Kenny shared different photos from the same photoshoot with Mari to his Instagram page as the pair kissed and beamed over each other.

Kenny captioned his post, “Happy Valentines Day to my new roommate.”

2. Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt

Serena and Joe were the final couple to get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. Their relationship was tested on the island when Joe’s ex Kendall Long showed up, but ultimately Joe and Serena prevailed and are still going strong.

For Valentine’s Day, Serena took a sentimental approach by sharing the first photo she ever took of her fiance. In the photo, Joe sits at a table as he uses his hand to cover a grin.

Serena captioned her post, “Happy Valentines Day. This is the first photo I ever took of [Joe Amabile] and still one of my favorites.

On Joe’s page, he shared a photo of him and Serena cuddled up on the couch as they smiled and held glasses of wine.

Joe kept his Valentine’s Day post short and simple, writing “we stayed in” with a wine emoji.

3. Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kurfin struck up a love connection on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, however, they did not leave the island engaged. In fact, Thomas and Becca had an emotional breakup towards the end of their season.

Fortunately, the two managed to rekindle away from the cameras and now Thomas and Becca appear as in love as ever.

For Valentine’s Day, the couple celebrated their adorable dogs’ birthday as the two pups, named Leo and Sofia, turned five.

Thomas included a pet pun in his Valentine’s Day post to Becca, along with sharing photos from their dogs’ birthday party. Thomas sweetly wrote, “Only person Leo & Sofia would share their birthday celebration with. My Furever Valentines.”

On Becca’s page, she shared a series of photos throughout her relationship with Thomas, fittingly starting with a pic of the two kissing on the beach and, of course, including their dogs in the post as well.

Becca captioned her post, “I’m stealing your words you wrote to me but ‘you are my February 14th along with everyday before & after.’ I love you Tommy Two Step and our little gremlins.”

4. Brendan Morais and Pieper James

Brendan Morais and Piper James ended up being the most notorious villains to come out of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 when their alleged scheme for more followers greatly backfired as Bachelor Nation turned against them.

Despite the backlash, Brendan and Pieper have continued their relationship, and they both dedicated Valentine’s Day messages to one another.

Brendan shared a photo of him and Pieper smiling at one another in a tropical setting as he teased Pieper in his caption.

Brendan’s caption read, “Imagine giving someone you love a Valentine’s Day card and they ‘forgot’ your card at home…my guess is she forgot my card at CVS because she didn’t buy one. I digress.”

Brendan then proceeded to compliment Pieper, writing, “Pieper you are smart, beautiful, kind and thoughtful. I love you and grateful for every moment we have and memory we make! Our adventures, I will cherish them forever.”

As for Pieper, she chose to share two photos of her and Brendan in an embrace under a shower and she kept her caption short and simple writing, “The easiest ‘I love you’” with a red heart emoji.

5. Chris Conran and Alana Milne

Chris Conran and Alana Milne had a brief and rocky time on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

When their fellow castmates learned that they allegedly already had a relationship prior to Bachelor in Paradise, Chris and Alana were swiftly bullied off the island.

Chris and Alana maintained their relationship after the show and even moved in together, turning their awkward Bachelor in Paradise experience into art for their new place.

For Valentine’s Day, Chris shared a photo of himself snuggled up with Alana on a couch with Valentine’s Day colored heart-shaped balloons around them.

Chris captioned his post with a lyric from rapper Future, writing “‘Life if good, you know what I mean? -Future.”

Chris then expressed gratitude for Alana writing, “Thanks for putting up with me and showing me love every day. You bring a smile to my face and yours lights up every room. I love you.”

Alana also shared a series of photos on her Instagram page that highlighted how she and Chris spent Valentine’s Day in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their Valentine’s Day appeared to have included a game of Scattergories, red roses, cake, and a seafood dinner.

Alana captioned her Valentine’s Day post by writing, “get yourself a man who treats every day like it’s valentine’s day. I love you [Chris Conran].”

6. Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer have become one of the most beloved couples in Bachelor Nation after finding love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Noah and Abigail were one of the many couples to break up on the island but rekindle away from the cameras. Building a rock-solid connection, Noah and Abigail have continued to elate fans with glimpses into their relationship, showing both the fun and adorable moments as well as the more real moments as they navigate Abigail’s hearing ability and Noah’s busy work schedule.

Unfortunately, Noah couldn’t spend Valentine’s Day with Abigail, but Abigail revealed the sweet way Noah made up for his absence.

Abigail shared a Venmo notification to her Instagram story where Noah sent her $50. Noah’s Venmo message read, “Can’t be there for Valentine’s Day so enjoy a couple extra drinks.” Abigail expressed her appreciation for Noah’s gesture, writing, “my lil valentine.”

Rather than be alone on Valentine’s Day, Abigail spent the day with a familiar face from Bachelor Nation, her good friend and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Chelsea Vaughn.

The pair went out for a girls’ night to celebrate Galentine’s Day, and Abigail shared photos from their night to her Instagram story. As Chelsea and Abigail cheersed, Abigail wished her followers a Happy Galentine’s Day.

Along with his Valentine’s Day Venmo gift, Noah also posted about Abigail on his page for the special holiday.

Noah shared photos of Abigail sitting and taking in a sunset and captioned the post, “Here’s to celebrating loving you more than one time a year.”

These Bachelor in Paradise couples certainly seem head over heels for one another and time will tell if the next BIP season produces even more successful couples.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.