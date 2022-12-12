Here’s everything you need to know about the Season 17 Sister Wives Tell All – One on One

Kody and his wives will spill the tea during a Season 17 Tell All. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Season 17 of Sister Wives has ended, and viewers will get all of the behind-the-scenes gossip during the Tell All special.

Last season, Sister Wives viewers were treated to a Tell All, Sister Wives – One on One, where host Sukanya Krishnan (Suki) sat down individually with Kody Brown and his wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

This season’s Tell All will do the same but will look a little different, with Christine and Kody divorced and Janelle and Kody publicly announcing their separation.

So, when does the Tell All air, and how can Sister Wives fans watch it? Here’s a look at all the details.

Sister Wives – One on One will air on Sunday, December 18 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+. It’s unclear whether the Tell All will follow past seasons’ format and be a multi-part special or capture all of the off-camera drama in one sitting.

In a Supertease trailer for the Tell All, Suki asks some of the hard-hitting questions that Sister Wives viewers want answers to.

Everything you need to know about Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All – One on One

Robyn admits that Christine not wanting a relationship with her was “really, really hard.” At the same time, Meri claims she doesn’t know what Suki is talking about when she asks her about Kody considering reconciling.

Robyn reveals that she thinks Meri and Kody would have gotten back together if Christine hadn’t objected, while Christine is seen telling Suki that’s a “lie” and that she would “never do that.”

In another clip, Robyn tells Suki that the other wives “handed” Kody to her and said, “We don’t want to spend time with him.” When Suki asks Kody if Robyn is his favorite wife, he pauses before telling her that it’s the “most unfair” question.

Meri Brown hinted at ‘interesting stuff’ on Season 17 Sister Wives Tell All

Christine tells Suki that Janelle is “frustrated and hurt” and realizes that Kody is different than the man she married nearly 30 years ago. Kody reveals that Janelle has made it clear to him that she’s enjoying her life without him. Janelle drops a bombshell on Suki when she tells her that she and Kody have been separated for several months, while Kody confirms the news.

Meri hinted at a Tell All earlier this year during an episode of Fridays with Friends on Instagram. She told her followers, “[At] the end of the season, there’s usually a Tell All,” teasing, “Interesting stuff comes out in the Tell All. Well, let’s be real, interesting stuff comes out all season.”

Be sure to tune in next Sunday to watch Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn spill all the tea.

