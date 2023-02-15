Here’s everything you need to know about Darcey and Stacey Silva’s collaboration company Impossible Kicks

This week’s episode of Darcey & Stacey saw the Silva twins partner with a high-profile sneaker company, Impossible Kicks. Here’s everything you need to know about the brand.

During Monday’s episode of Darcey & Stacey, the twins met up with Johnny Mac, the CEO of Impossible Kicks, to talk about collaborating with his brand for a Miami-inspired “sporty couture” line.

So, who are Impossible Kicks, and what is their brand about?

Impossible Kicks touts itself as the “Nation’s Largest Sneaker Resell Chain” on its official Instagram, where the brand has amassed 98,100 followers.

The retailer boasts 17 stores across Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado, Michigan, Texas, New York, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Many of their stores are located in malls and shopping outlets, such as The Beverly Center in Los Angeles and Garden Mall in West Palm Beach.

Impossible Kicks was founded in 2021 and are a self-proclaimed “retail business that buys, sells, and trades high-end sneakers and apparel.” Not only do they sell sneakers, but they also have a variety of slides and foam runners.

Their collection features brands such as Yeezys, Jordans, Adidas, and Nike Dunks. Among their clothing lines offered, Impossible Kicks carries Supreme, Eric Emmanuel, Anti-Social Club, Bape, V-Lone, Off-White, Essentials, and Chrome Hearts.

Customers can find something beginning in the $300 range, all the way up to a $110,000 pair of Air Jordans.

Impossible Kicks prides itself on its buyers’ experience, which they credit to its “dedicated staff, dynamic environment, and commitment to exceptional customer service.”

The line has been endorsed by famous faces such as actor Tracy Morgan, Buffalo Bills stars Quintin Morris and Reggie Gilliam, and rapper Flo Rida.

Darcey and Stacey Silva were turned down by Impossible Kicks

The sisters also co-own their fashion and home goods collection, House of Eleven. Their brand was founded in 2010, and it has found much success, especially since the twins’ 90 Day Fiance fame has earned them much popularity.

Darcey and Stacey successfully collaborated with Impossible Kicks last fall, launching their own sneaker collection, HOF11 x Impossible Kicks. However, things didn’t go as planned during Monday’s episode when they met with Johnny.

Johnny was confused by the twins’ “very Connecticut” pieces, which he felt were too drab for the Miami vibe they were going for.

“This is beautiful, but it’s not gonna sell in my store,” Johnny admitted. During a solo confessional, Johnny revealed to producers that Darcey and Stacey weren’t very well prepared for their meeting with him, calling their colors “too plain” and “too basic.”

“I feel like I got a lot of regurgitated styles from the past, and I really needed a fresh outlook on what they wanted to launch,” he added.

After realizing Johnny wasn’t impressed and heeding his advice, the Silva twins headed to L.A. to try and bring his “streetwear culture” vision to life by sourcing and creating a new sample collection.

“We’re not gonna let House of Eleven go down like this,” Stacey confessed. “We have to come back stronger and harder.”

“And be that force to reckon with,” Darcey added.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.