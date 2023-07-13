Here’s everything we know about Meisha Johnson’s life before 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 newcomer Meisha Johnson wasn’t always a religious zealot.

The brunette beauty experienced a “profound spiritual awakening” in her living room over a decade ago and has since devoted her life to the Roman Catholic church.

“While I was vacuuming my living room, I had a vision of two huge suns suspended out of the sky in front of my window,” Meisha confessed during her first segment on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

“And I started to sink down to the ground, almost [as] if something was pushing me down,” Meisha continued, adding that a voice told her to get on her knees and begin praying, which was the beginning of her religious conversion.

Before making her reality TV debut last month on TLC, Meisha worked in an industry completely different from the work she currently does.

The 43-year-old divorced mom of two is the Director of Pastoral Care for the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis and co-founded the website Psalm91.com.

Meisha has devoted herself to her faith, working full-time in the field, and found love with Israeli native Nicola Kanaan, who shares her religious beliefs.

We’ve only seen a tidbit of Meisha’s storyline this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but we’ve delved into her past to find out more about the up-and-coming TLC star’s previous lifestyle.

What did Meisha Johnson do before joining Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?

Meisha is a former anchor and news/traffic reporter who worked for Fox News affiliates and CBS. She began working in the television, commercial, and film industry, since the beginning of her career.

In the YouTube video below, you can watch Meisha as she announced her departure from CBS Philadelphia and told her fans that she chose a different path in life.

“Cheers to fearless living, chasing our dreams, and new beginnings moving forward…” Meisha said to her viewers in the clip.

Not only did Meisha deliver the news and report on traffic, but she also appeared on PowerSports programs on Fox Sports. She has previously announced Snocross, ATV, and Supercross motorcycle races.

Meisha worked in the entertainment industry for most of her career

In the YouTube Demo hosting reel below, Meisha showcases some of her former hosting duties and TV work.

Meisha also worked as a K-Swiss spokesperson on the national shopping network ShopHQ, hosted a lifestyle and fitness show, was a spokesperson for the frozen dinner line Joy of Cooking, and has acted in videos and made appearances in print ads.

These days, Meisha stays busy between filming for reality TV and running her website, which is dedicated to “strengthening one’s faith through daily meditation on the Psalms, Holy Scripture, traditional prayer, and God’s Truth.”

Meisha is also a motivational and faith speaker and trainer with her own YouTube channel, @meishajohnson5522, where she has amassed over 2,000 subscribers in addition to the 19,600 followers she has accrued on Instagram.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.