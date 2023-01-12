Here’s everything we know about Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones’ Teen Mom Family Reunion brawl

Briana and Ashley’s scuffle will play out this season on TMFR. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus and @ashleysiren/Instagram

It’s claws out for Teen Mom Family Reunion castmates Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Briana and Ashley got into a scuffle that turned physical while filming Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion. Reportedly, Briana and Ashley’s actions got them sent home from filming, and MTV’s production crews went on a strike as a result of their behavior.

This week, viewers watched as the brawl began, with Briana’s mom, Roxanne, verbally attacking Ashley’s mom, Tea, during a group dinner.

Briana and Ashley have both spoken on social media about the events that unfolded, each casting blame on the other.

According to Briana, Ashley is to blame for starting the feud, accusing her castmate of asking her to fight and then spitting on her, calling her behavior “disgusting.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley told her fans in an Instagram Story that things got heated after Tea offered her piece in response to Roxanne’s accusations that Ashley has been bullying Briana. And Ashley’s story checks out — viewers watched during the January 12 episode as Roxanne picked up a chair and threatened to throw it at Tea. Ashley also claimed that Briana and Roxanne threw a glass at her and her mom.

Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones get into a physical scuffle during Teen Mom Family Reunion

Catelynn Baltierra tried to get to the bottom of things since the rest of the cast seemed to have beef with Ashley too. Kiaya Elliott of Young + Pregnant told her that Ashley copied her business ideas, leading to their back-and-forth jabs on social media.

Briana recently took to Twitter — as seen in the Instagram post shared by Teen Mom Fanz — and defended her mom’s actions, tweeting, “I love my momma and I stand by everything she said cause she was speaking factsssssss.”

Kiaya also defended her actions and called Ashley “fake as f**k,” insinuating that Ashley is combative online but friendly in person. Kiaya also defended Roxanne’s behavior during the group dinner, saying that Tea was “constantly slandering” Briana on social media.

Previews for this season of Teen Mom Family Reunion gave viewers a glance at what went down when things turned physical in the kitchen. As she lunged at Ashley, who was hurling insults her way, Briana had to be held back by security. Roxanne could be heard screaming, “Your daughter’s a bully!” while all the action went down.

Why do Briana and Ashley have beef with each other?

Some of Briana and Ashley’s beef involves a former Teen Mom 2 star, Kail Lowry. Kail and Briana are longtime nemeses, but Kail and Ashley are on good terms, seemingly sparking Briana and Ashley’s dislike for each other.

In addition, last summer, Briana and Ashley’s moms got into it on social media. After Roxanne called Ashley “fake,” Tea retaliated via a live video on Instagram.

“Hey Roxy, I don’t know you, and I do not know your raggedy a** daughter, but what I do know is you don’t have no business putting your mouth on mine. You really don’t wanna open that gate with me. I do believe in the future, we may cross paths, and I’m the last face you go wanna see when you spewing all this foolishness out,” Tea told Roxanne.

Some of Briana and Ashley’s Teen Mom Family Reunion castmates offered their opinions on the feud, dishing to Hollywood Life in December 2022.

Catelynn told the outlet she was “blown away” by the brawl, adding that Ashley spitting on Briana was out of line. “I feel like if I were to get spit on, all my morals, ethics, and values would fly out the window, and fists start swinging.”

Jade also felt that Ashley crossed the line by spitting on Briana but played down what happened. “Yeah, I definitely think it was very crazy, but what I think people are missing is during that, it wasn’t like they were fist fighting each other,” Jade said.

Tuesday’s episode ended with the beginning of the brawl, teasing that viewers will get to watch the events play out next week.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.