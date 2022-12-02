Here’s everything to know about Veronica Rodriguez from 90 Day Fiance

Who is Veronica Rodriguez from the 90 Day Fiance franchise? Pic credit: @vepyrod/Instagram

Veronica Rodriguez has become a fan-favorite cast member among the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Formerly engaged to Before the 90 Days star Tim Malcolm, Veronica has made a name for herself among 90 Day Fiance viewers.

The brunette beauty joined the Season 3 cast of 90 Day: The Single Life and her appearance on the hit show has viewers wondering about her personal life.

Veronica celebrated her 37th birthday on August 11 with an Instagram post, posing appropriately in her birthday suit.

The TLC star is a single mom. Veronica was formerly engaged to Tim and they continue to co-parent her 16-year-old daughter, Chloe, whose biological father is no longer in her life.

Aside from filming for the 90 Day Fiance franchise, including several spinoffs, Veronica boasts an impressive corporate resume.

Veronica Rodriguez’s professional career outside of 90 Day Fiance

The Cuban native currently works as a “Lead Sourcing Relationship Manager – USLR at Equitable” per her LinkedIn profile. In her bio, she states that she is “multi-lingual, results driven, outgoing and ambitious professional with over ten years of supervisory and leadership skills.”

She also lists herself as the former owner of Malcolm Firearms operating out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Veronica earned an Associate of Arts degree in Political Science and Government from the University of Rochester and studied International Business at Florida International University. The reality TV star is also trilingual, fluent in English, French, and Spanish.

Veronica’s line of work earns her an annual salary somewhere between $113,647 to $128,972 per Glassdoor.

Her appearance on several TLC shows has earned Veronica several hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. She has 294,000 followers on Instagram and another 951 followers on TikTok. On Cameo, Veronica offers personalized videos for her fans for $40 and all 106 of her customers rated her with a five-star review.

Veronica tried her hand at love this season on 90 Day: The Single Life

This season on 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica reentered the dating pool looking for love. She entered into a relationship with Justin, and the two had serious chemistry.

However, after sleeping with her, Justin revealed his plans to relocate to Florida to be closer to his ex and their kids.

Veronica and her 90 Day: The Single Life castmates called out Justin during Part 1 of the Tell All for what he considered a “bad coincidence” during his virtual appearance on the stage.

Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All airs on Monday, December 5 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.