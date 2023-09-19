Here’s everything to know about 90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins’ lingerie brand LiviRae

Molly Hopkins is not only a reality TV star but also a successful businesswoman.

On this week’s episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Molly decided to host a girls’ night in her hotel room and set up an entire mini shop full of lingerie from her store, LiviRae Lingerie, for her castmates to try on.

Molly brought something for everyone, in every style, color, and size, as Yara Zaya, Liz Woods, Kalani Faagata, and Angela Deem modeled the pieces in an effort to “take back their power” while they worked on their esteem-crushing relationship issues with their significant others.

As 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers witnessed, Molly’s lingerie shop absolutely has something for everyone, from robes to teddies to bras, underwear, and everything in between.

Molly and her business partner, Cynthia Decker, opened LiviRae Lingerie in 2006 in their home state of Georgia with the goal of helping women “feel confident and sexy, not just in Georgia, but around the world.”

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

The name LiviRae is derived from Molly and Cynthia’s daughters’ names — Molly’s eldest daughter, Olivia (Livi), and Cynthia’s daughter, Rainey (Rae).

Molly Hopkins’ LiviRae Lingerie brand offers a wide variety of pieces for women

Molly runs the business aspects at LiviRae, while Cynthia is responsible for the creative side, serving as a seamstress for the brand.

LiviRae aims to serve every woman’s intimate wear needs, and their slogan, “No bust too big or small, we fit ’em all!” reflects that, as does their wide range of sizes.

As Molly says in a video on LiviRae’s home page, “Every woman has boobs. Some are small, some not at all. … Here at LiviRae, we go from a 28-A to a 52-O. There’s never been boobs that I can’t help.”

In addition to a wide range of intimate wear, LiviRae also offers bra fittings for $50, either at its storefront in Kennesaw, Georgia, or virtually. LiviRae brings over 20 years of bra-fitting experience, and they “take pride in changing lives one bra fitting at a time.”

Not only did LiviRae Lingerie make a cameo this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort, but Molly’s brand has also been modeled by a fellow 90 Day Fiance star.

Jasmine Pineda of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days served as an ambassador for the brand, showing off her curvy figure in some of LiviRae’s gorgeous pieces.

Their products have also been featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as well as a former reality TV show.

Before 90 Day Fiance, Molly appeared in Double Divas, which chronicled LiviRae Lingerie’s day-to-day operations

Molly appeared on reality TV before her days on the 90 Day Fiance franchise in 2013 in a series called Double Divas. The show followed LiviRae Lingerie’s daily business operations for two seasons before the Lifetime show was canceled.

LiviRae lives up to its hype, too. The lingerie brand boasts an average 4.5-star Google review online, proving that they not only offer sexy and comfortable pieces, but their customer service is just as appealing.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.