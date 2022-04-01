Here’s everything Hannah Godwin wore in Europe while vacationing with Dylan Barbour

Hannah Godwin showed off her fashion sense while touring Europe. Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

Hannah Godwin has been vacationing with fiance Dylan Barbour in Europe and showing off her fashion sense while the two wedding-venue shop.

The Bachelor in Paradise contestant shared some of her most iconic looks from the trip to her Instagram, and Bachelor Nation had a lot to say about it.

Here’s everything Hannah Godwin wore while vacationing in Europe

Hannah started the post out strong with a feathered little black dress and matching heels. The reality TV star posed on a set of decorative stairs as she sipped on a glass of wine and tilted her head to show off her sleek ponytail and earrings.

She then threw it back to a more casual look complete with light-wash jeans, a black t-shirt, and a white jacket. Hannah once again kept her hair up for the day as she accented the outfit with a purse and sunglasses.

Hannah kept it simple again a few slides later in a similar outfit of jeans, turtleneck, and a black jacket.

Another striking dress came in the form of Hannah’s neon orange, skin-tight number. She previously donned the dress while popping champagne as she celebrated her app becoming Apple’s app of the day.

She kept the colorful theme going for a matching green crop top and sweatpants set, before heading back to neutrals in a black and white dress.

See all of Hannah’s looks below.

Hannah Godwin stunned while touring Europe with Dylan Barbour

Hannah had sported the strapless dress earlier in the couple’s vacation as she enjoyed a night out with her fiance Dylan.

Fans were no stranger to Hannah’s next featured outfit as she made several Instagram posts while wearing the ripped jeans, white tank top, and baggy blue jacket. Hannah posed for the camera as she wandered the streets of Venice, Italy and took a ride around the canal.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum let her hair down as she snacked on gelato with Dylan for a light-hearted photo together.

Hannah herself seemed fond of her checkered top and ripped jeans look as she showed it off in a close-up selfie while sipping a glass of wine.

Coming in last but definitely not least was the outfit Hannah donned to look at her first wedding venue with Dylan. She stunned in a white crop top and matching cream shorts and jacket set while lazing on a boat.

Dylan and Hannah have not officially announced a venue for their wedding, but the two looked closer than ever as they enjoyed a vacation away in Europe.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.