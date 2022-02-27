Carson Daly with the coaches from The Voice. Pic credit: @nbcthevoice/Instagram

This is the time of the year that The Voice normally returns for a new season.

However, as fans have noticed, there isn’t a new season of The Voice starting right now, but there is no word on when the next season will arrive at all.

There is a good reason for this, and while it might be disappointing for fans of the reality singing competition series, it isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Here is why The Voice is not airing this spring on NBC.

The Voice is moving to only once a year

NBC made the decision to only air The Voice once a year from now on.

This was done to make the show more of an event series, as there was some thought that airing twice a year was diluting the series and was partially responsible for a drop in ratings.

“Going into the 21st cycle in the fall, The Voice remains one of the most popular shows on television and we want to keep it that way. We want to eventize this iconic series,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“We think The Voice will be on NBC for a very long time to come and we believe the best way to protect the brand, while also super-serving fans, is to produce one amazing cycle this year.”

ABC made the exact same decision with Dancing with the Stars, which is why it also isn’t airing in this spring this year.

American Idol premieres tonight on ABC, and it has always only aired once a year. With The Voice now only airing in the fall, the two hit singing competition shows will never have to compete with each other for viewers in the future.

However, while those three shows are moving to once a year, The Masked Singer continues to air twice a year on Fox and they are starting their next season in March.

When will The Voice be back on NBC?

The Voice is set to return this fall, with a likely start in late September or early October.

There is also a chance that one of the coaches won’t be back for the new season. John Legend is starting a Vegas residency, but he seems to have scheduled his dates around The Voice’s filming schedule.

Both Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton have talked about changes, but so far, both seem like they will be back.

However, Ariana Grande will star in the movie adaptation of Wicked and that will film around the same time The Voice airs. There are rumors that Jennifer Lopez is in talks to join the series as a new coach.

The Voice is on hiatus and should return to NBC later in 2022.