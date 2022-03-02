Here are the hottest Instagram pics from Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Season 3 crew

The cast of Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht have hot pictures on Instagram. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck franchise is known to have some of the hottest cast members in the Bravo network. With the typical age range of the crew being 21-35-years-old, the team’s energy and drive tend to be fresh and fun.

With that said, Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers are getting to know four new crew members and continuing the journey with four seasoned castmates.

All of the yachties this season have Instagrams and have posted hot pictures of themselves showing off their bodies, personalities, and the things they enjoy. Below, you will find the spiciest pictures from each of the Sailing Yacht Season 3 cast.

The cast of Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht have hot pictures on Instagram

Second stew Gabriela Barragan’s fiery demeanor and ability to have fun comes off in a lot of her Instagram pictures.

None more so than this picture of her at the beach in the Caribbean.

Colin MacRae’s sexiness comes out when he is in his element. Sailing Yacht viewers know that his own sailboat and Panama are dear to him, so this picture that he posted at sea after catching a big fish speaks volumes.

Although he is taken, Below Deck fans can still pine through Colin’s Instagram.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gary King has gained quite the reputation as a lady’s man as well as for his skill on deck.

His Instagram is filled with pictures of him doing what he loves, kicking back and having a good time. One of his posts even includes a shirtless shot.

Ashley Marti has already caused quite the stir and made it known that she knows she’s sexy. To that end, her Instagram has several thirst traps including one of her in a bikini in The Bahamas.

24-year-old Tom Pearson may have some adversity to overcome since overdoing it the first night on the boat, but that has not scared Sailing Yacht viewers away from his good looks.

The Northern England bachelor has several modelesque pictures on his Instagram.

Sailing Yacht fans know Daisy Kelliher loves to get work done effectively and then maximize her good time. Her fun side and love of the sun can be seen in this photo of her living her best life.

Kelsie Goglia has been described by several of her crewmates as weird or strange, but that doesn’t take away from her stunning appearance.

This Instagram post of Kelsie in a vibrant dress with a sparkler in her mouth gives fans a glimpse of her personality.

The Sailing Yacht crew would not be complete without Captain Glenn Shephard who likes to make regular Instagram appearances.

Although viewers may have seen Captain Glenn be awkward with the ladies on the show, he is full of confidence on social media where he shows off his worldly escapades.

Is Captain Glenn Shephard becoming the favorite captain in the the Below Deck franchise?

Below Deck viewers have become attached to Captain Lee Rosbach as their “Stud of the Sea” and Captain Sandy as the staple of Below Deck Med, but Captain Glenn is making a name for himself now.

The unpopular opinion exists that within his three seasons on Sailing Yacht, Captain Glenn has become the franchise’s favorite captain overall.

His managerial style and willingness to do any job on the yacht have won Captain Glenn a lot of Below Deck fans.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.