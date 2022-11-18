Here are the 9th American Reality TV Awards winners

Vivica A. Fox hosted the biggest night in reality TV last night and announced the winners at the ARTAS. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Last night was a big night for lovers of reality TV and unscripted shows. Television star Vivica A Fox hosted the American Reality Television Awards. She was hilarious and upbeat throughout her segments.

Tiffany “New York” Pollard was inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame.

Viewers first got to know Tiffany on the reality show, Flavor of Love, where women competed for the heart of rapper Flavor Flav while all living together in a mansion in California.

The award show lasted an hour and premiered last night at 8 p.m. ET. It is still streaming on our platform.

There were 21 categories in which fans all over the world could vote for their favorite show, reality star, reality moment, etc.

After sorting through millions of votes, the results are in!

ARTAS: Men in Kilts won multiple awards

Vivica announced that Men in Kilts took home three awards. The docu-series follow Graham McTavish and Sam Heughan as they journey through Scotland, discovering the food, the traditions, and the country.

The show that airs on Starz won, Outstanding Docu-Series, Best Lifestyle Show, and Best Feel Good Show.

The paranormal show Ghost Adventures won Best Reality TV Moment. There are some great and scary moments on that show where the show hosts travel to haunted sites to piece together the witnesses’ stories and live out some paranormal moments themselves.

Steve Harvey won an award at the ARTAs

Comedian and TV host Steve Harvey won Best Game Show for his show Celebrity Family Feud. Steve and his guests are always hilarious as they compete on the show.

America Got Talent judges got to win something for a change instead of giving prizes. They won Best Judging Panel.

Another big name got to take home an award, and it was none other than actress Courteney Cox. She won the Outstanding Digital Reality Series for her show 9 Months with Courteney Cox.

Viewers love a good cooking show

Legendary won the Outstanding Competition Show award, and Guy’s Grocery Games won the Most Creative Challenge award. Two other shows that revolve around food also were honored.

Viewers loved to watch cooking shows. Valerie Bertinelli won Outstanding Host for her show Valerie’s Home Cooking, and Kids Baking Championship won Outstanding Kids Reality Series.

Fans also get hooked when a cast has great chemistry and works well together. That’s why Crikey! It’s the Irwins won Outstanding Cast.

The people behind the camera were also honored

Some of the crew behind the camera that make the magic happen got honored as well during the show. Hell Kitchen’s Season 19 won Outstanding Production Crew.

American Ninja Warrior Season 12 won Best Editing. America’s favorite dating show, The Bachelor won Best Overall Show, and Sony Pictures Television won Outstanding Production Company.

They were also rewarded for creativity as Ultimate Cowboy Showdown won Unique Concept.

Our guilty pleasure, their win

We will feel less guilty binging our favorite shows, knowing that our guilty pleasures win our favorite cast members.

1000-Lb. Sisters won the Guilty Pleasure Show award.

Some international shows were also highlighted as well as newer ones.

Big Brother Canada won International Reality Series, and Six Degrees with Mike Rowe won Outstanding New Show.

Finally, 90 Day Fiance stars Darcey and Stacey Silva won Reality Royalty. Cynthia Bailey from The Real Housewives of Atlanta was also nominated for that award. Maybe next year!

Congratulations to all the winners!

To find out more, visit TheARTAs.com.