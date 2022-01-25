Here are all of the times the Kardashian-Jenners took bikini photos in the snow

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters thoroughly enjoy showing skin in freezing temperatures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

The Kardashian-Jenner family never misses an opportunity to flaunt their bikini bodies.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have worn countless swimsuits and bikinis on their show and social media throughout the years. However, the sisters frequently rocked teeny tiny bathing suits while visiting snow-covered locations. On several occasions, they’ve received backlash for their choice of attire.

See how the Kardashians have turned heads in their bikinis over the last decade.

Kendall Jenner wore a black string bikini and sunglasses in the snow

Kendall Jenner may be the most private member of the Kar-Jenner family, but she doesn’t shy away from showing off her body via social media. Last Friday, the supermodel posed in a heap of snow while visiting Aspen, Colorado.

For the photo op, she wore a black bikini with small strings, sunglasses, and a pair of furry boots. Jenner’s dark brown hair stopped at her shoulders as she smiled for the camera.

After posting the photo of herself playing in the snow, the 818 Tequila founder received multiple positive comments from her friends, family, and fans. In total, Jenner had almost 12 million likes from her post.

Kendall Jenner loves wearing bikinis in Aspen

Although Jenner nearly broke the Internet with her most recent bikini posts, it wasn’t the first time she decided to show some skin in Aspen. During the Kardashian-Jenner’s 2018 family trip to the skiing hotspot, she wore a light pink string bikini while posing behind a group of snow-covered trees. The 26-year-old influencer also held a mug for the look and added a pair of boots and a furry hat.

According to People, Jenner received praise from Khloe Kardashian and her friends underneath her post. However, Kris Jenner begged her daughter to come inside the family’s vacation house because of the freezing temperatures. At the time, Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Ben Simmons, also hit “like” on the outfit post. The couple dated for about a year and broke up in 2019.

Kendall Jenner Poses in a Pink Bikini in 20 Degree Weather and a Pile of Snow https://t.co/qX0OyjjJbo — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) December 30, 2018

“Kendall was spending time with Anwar [Hadid], but that ended, and she started hanging out with Ben again,” a source said of the relationship. “She hasn’t seen Anwar recently.”

“When she’s not working, she’s been focusing her free time on Ben and flying to Philadelphia,” they continued.

Kourtney Kardashian ‘copied Kendall’ with her 2018 bikini post

Kourtney Kardashian didn’t want Jenner to have all of the attention during their Aspen trip. While on vacation, the Poosh founder posted three photos of herself wearing a silver string bikini as she posed in the same spot as Jenner. Kardashian also added an oversized silver puffer coat and a pair of large, black boots. She then styled her hair in a high ponytail.

Throughout the slideshow, Kardashian posed several different ways. In her last photo, she flaunted her derriere by turning away from the camera. When she posted the timeline picture, Kardashian admitted that her little sister inspired her skimpy bikini post in her caption.

“Copied Kendall,” Kardashian wrote.

Kim Kardashian wore a ‘furkini’ in a picture taken by Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West saw much happier times before filing for divorce last February. In 2015, the couple attended a trip to Dear Valley, Utah, and took some time out for a photo op. West snapped a photo of Kardashian wearing a teeny bikini laced in fur on the trip. The SKIMS founder also rocked a pair of furry boots as she looked away from the camera. Kardashian referred to the look as a “furkini” and tagged West in the photo in her caption.

“Baby it’s cold outside…..,” she wrote.

Although she seemingly enjoyed her photoshoot with West and his outfit selection, Kardashian appreciates dressing for herself now.

While discussing her impending divorce with her mom, she stated that she wanted the “small things” that come from a relationship. Last year, Kardashian and Pete Davidson started dating and have been on several “casual dates” ever since.

“I have all the big things,” Kardashian said on KUWTK. “I have the extravagant, everything you could ever possibly imagine, and no one will ever do it like that. I know that … and I’m grateful for those experiences. But, I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”

Kourtney Kardashian wore a gold bikini in a hot tub while hanging out with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

In 2019, Kardashian posted a photo of herself posing in a hot tub. The reality star rocked a sultry, gold bikini and wet hair while sitting outside. Fans could see snow and trees behind Kardashian in the sunlight.

The lifestyle influencer’s steamy bikini photo came after attending a spring break vacation to Finland with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. On KUWTK, the exes and the model spent time in the jacuzzi where Kardashian took her photo. Although they broke up in 2014, Disick and Kardashian decided to plan a trip together for their kids’ sake. Together, they have three children – Mason, 11, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 7.

“The family trip was for the kids’ spring break. This is why Scott and Sofia came along,” a source told People, adding, “They spent several days in Finland and had a great time. It was a lot of snow so the kids had fun.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner posed in thong bikinis for a jacuzzi post

Kardashian and Jenner decided to join forces after posting separate steamy photos on their Aspen trip. The sisters flaunted their backsides as they relaxed in the hot tub in the picture. Jenner also added black sunglasses to her look while they gazed at the camera. Additionally, they held a mug of hot chocolate for the photo op.

In her caption, Kardashian cheekily mentioned the hot chocolate and hinted that their bikini outfits were more desirable than the beverages.

“What’s hotter than hot chocolate?” she asked.

Why fans won’t see Khloe Kardashian or Kylie Jenner wearing bikinis in the snow

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner haven’t engaged in their siblings’ snow bikini trend. Although they’ve never addressed why getting almost naked in the winter isn’t for them, they both show plenty of skin in the warmer months. Last Fall, Kardashian posed in the sand wearing a brown bikini from Good American. After her two exes, Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom, came to blows over her swimsuit post in June.

“📸 “Just act like I’m not here,” she captioned in October. “Me…”

As for Jenner, the beauty mogul isn’t a stranger to creating viral bikini posts. Shortly after announcing her second pregnancy last year, she promoted her new line, Kylie Swim. In September, Jenner posted several videos of her wearing a bright-orange one-piece cutout swimsuit that showed her curves.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

“I’m so excited to finally share this new project with you!” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “@kylieswim launches this FRIDAY the 17th on kyliejenner.com .. this first drop is so special to me 🧡💛💗 I can’t wait for you guys to see everything we have coming!”



The Kardashians on Hulu will air later this year.