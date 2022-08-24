Heidi Klum shows skin in plunging neckline on live television

Heidi Klum is braless in a black gown as she prepares for Americas Got Talent. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Heidi Klum is backstage and ready to judge America’s Got Talent, and her outfit shows she means business.

Heidi posted the video on Instagram for her 9.7 million followers, minutes before AGT aired on NBC.

She shared a short clip that featured black curtains with a sign that said American’s Got Talent and the letters “HK” for Heidi Klum.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel flung the curtains open in a dramatic fashion to reveal a surprise: her outfit.

Heidi wore a daring black gown with a plunging neckline and silver detailing, revealing she was braless.

Behind Heidi was her dressing room, featuring couches, a suitcase, and a table full of glam with a vanity.

Heidi Klum stuns backstage before America’s Got Talent

Heidi’s black satin Dolce & Gabbana gown featured a dangerously high leg slit as she kicked out her leg.

Her long blonde hair was straight and in a side part, tucked behind her ears. She wore minimal jewelry, including a silver ring and matching bangle.

Heidi completed the look with black peep toe stilettos.

She set the fun clip to Hot In It by Tiësto and Charli XCX.

Heidi credited the team who helped get her television ready in the caption, which read, “Ready for @Agt 🥳🖤🥳🖤🥳🖤@dolcegabbana @lindahaymakeup @hairbylorenzomartin.”

One of the first people to like the photo was Heidi’s co-judge on the show, Sofia Vergara. Heidi and Sofia seem close, commenting on each other’s pictures and going out to eat after filming.

Sofia Vergara wears curve-hugging dress backstage at AGT

This week Heidi shared a behind-the-scenes look at her AGT fashion, but last week it was Sofia’s turn.

Sofia wore a gold curve-hugging midi dress by Nadine Merabi. She shared backstage photos with co-judge Howie Mandel and some solo mirror selfies.

Sofia accessorized impressively with chunky gold jewelry and a statement necklace with a massive ruby.

After filming, Sofia and Heidi turned heads as they grabbed a bite to eat at Cecconi’s in Los Angeles. Heidi wore a different Dolce & Gabbana dress, opting for a leg-baring mini dress by the Italian label.

Paparazzi caught snaps of the lovely ladies on their way inside the establishment after putting in work at NBC.

Will Heidi and Sofia go for part two tomorrow? Time will tell, but expect lots of photos if they do.

America’s Got Talent airs on NBC every Tuesday and Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.