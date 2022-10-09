Heather Rae Young goes unbuttoned to show off baby bump

Heather Rae Young showed off her growing baby bump. Pic credit: @heatherraeyoung/Instagram

Heather Rae Young has a lot to celebrate these days.

The successful realtor is set to return for Season 6 of the Netflix hit show, Selling Sunset.

Additionally, she is expecting her first child with her husband, HGTV star, Tarek El Moussa.

The newest addition to the El Moussa family will be a baby boy, and Heather can barely contain her excitement as she prepares to meet her bundle of joy.

Seeming to enjoy her pregnancy so far, Heather has taken the time to sneak in as many photoshoots as possible to capture this special time in her life.

She recently shared a new set of photos showing off her baby bump and sharing her thoughts on what she hopes to gain from motherhood.

Heather Rae Young is glowing in new pregnancy photoshoot

Rocking a matching light brown two-piece set, Heather posed for new photos to show her growing belly.

Leaving both her pants and the bottom buttons of her vest unbuttoned, she allowed her baby bump to take center stage.

She shared the pictures on Instagram and added a lengthy caption to the post. She talked about how busy she’s been recently, but how she is still taking the time to enjoy and embrace every moment of her pregnancy.

Heather also shared her intentions and hopes for motherhood as she gets closer to her due date. She mentioned she wants her take on parenting to be filled with “meaningful intention instead of just going through the motions.”

Heather goes on to explain how she wants to continue working once her baby is born, but also wants to be sure she is present for all the moments in her child’s life. She also shares her hope that her son will think of her as a role model.

She ends her caption by saying she is simply setting her intentions for motherhood and believes it’s an important thing to do. She also encourages others to be intentional in their lives even if they are not pregnant.

Heather Rae Young has embraced her role as a stepmom

Heather’s husband, Tarek, has two children from his previous marriage. Heather has shared that she has great relationships with her stepchildren and has embraced being part of their lives.

She revealed that Tarek’s daughter was the first person they revealed her pregnancy to once they discovered the news. Heather is proud of the bond she has built with Tarek’s kids and says she is excited to see them interact with their new baby brother.

Prior to getting pregnant, Heather said she was fine with the idea of just being a stepmom and did not believe she would have kids of her own. She explained how her relationship with Tarek changed her feelings and she suddenly wanted to share the experience of parenthood with him.

