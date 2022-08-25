Heather Rae El Moussa gets frisky with husband Tarek for sweet birthday wishes

Heather Rae El Moussa has a sweet message for husband Tarek on his birthday. Pic credit: @heatherraeyoung/Instagram

Tarek El Moussa recently celebrated a birthday, and his wife Selling Sunset starlet Heather Rae El Moussa, gave him a steamy tribute to celebrate his special day.

Tarek and Heather’s relationship has been well documented on Selling Sunset.

Heather giddily gushed about her then-boyfriend to co-workers, and viewers watched as the two tied the knot in the Season 5 finale.

Heather has also been quite open about her marriage on social media.

Onlookers watched as she broke the news to Tarek that the pair were expecting their first child together.

Tarek is already a father to two children that he shares with his ex-wife and former Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack.

While Heather is a proud step-mom to the children, this will be her first child.

Heather Rae El Moussa gives husband a sweet birthday tribute

The mother-to-be took to Instagram to wish her hubby a happy birthday.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the sweet post, she calls Tarek her “true soulmate.” The realtor also shares her excitement to welcome their child into the world early next year, sharing how lucky she feels that Tarek is “the father to our baby boy & to Tay and Bray.”

The post included photos of a steamy make-out session, a picture of the pair at their gender reveal party, a snap from their wedding, and other sweet moments.

Tarek responded to Heather’s message saying, “Aw love you!!! [three red heart emojis] what a ride it’s been and just the beginning!!”

Pic credit: @heatherraeyoung/Instagram

Heather’s Selling Sunset co-stars were quick to chime in with their support.

Chrishell Stause commented, “HOTTIES!!!! [three fire emojis].”

Pic credit: @heatherraeyoung/Instagram

Maya Vander chimed in to wish Tarek a “Happy birthday!!!!”

Pic credit: @heatherraeyoung/Instagram

As did Vanessa Villela, who said, “Happy Birthday @therealtarekelmoussa [five balloon emojis]

Pic credit: @heatherraeyoung/Instagram

Heather and Tarek head to HGTV for an eight-episode docuseries

Fans hoping to see more of the El Moussas were undoubtedly pleased when it was announced that Netflix renewed Selling Sunset for two more seasons.

But more exciting news came with the announcement that the couple would get their own HGTV series.

The untitled series will only run for eight episodes, but it will explore Heather and Tarek’s careers, new business ventures, and their journey to have a baby through IVF.

Although viewers will know that the pair succeeded in their quest to have a child, those looking to get a more intimate look into their family and relationship dynamics should be in for a treat.

But while we wait to see more of Heather and her pregnancy journey on Netflix and HGTV, the realtor is making sure to keep her followers in the loop until the projects are released.

Selling Sunset Seasons 1-5 are currently streaming on Netflix.