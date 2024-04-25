Heather Gay unrecognizable as RHOSLC fans plead ‘put the Ozempic down’

Get ready to see a different Heather Gay when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns because she has jumped on the weight loss train.

A recent photo shows the mom of three looking unrecognizable, and now fans are urging her to “put the Ozempic down.”

The snap shared online was taken on an airplane as the cast returned from their recent trip to Mexico.

However, Heather was mistaken for a few other Housewives, including RHONY’s Leah McSweeny and RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider — known for their slender figures.

Heather and her RHOSLC costars are in the throws of filming Season 5, which will premiere later this year.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A few days ago, the always controversial Mary Cosby found herself in a scandal for allegedly using the R-word to describe Lisa Barlow’s youngest son.

We’ll get the full story when the show returns to TV with the highly anticipated Season 5.

Heather Gay looks unrecognizable on a cast trip to Mexico

A RHOSLC fan shared a photo of Heather and her cousin Whitney Rose on a flight while returning to Salt Lake City from their cast trip to Mexico.

“My friend is on a flight with the #RHOSLC cast and I am dyinggggg of fomo. How cute are @heathergay29 and @whitneywildrose” wrote an X commenter.

The photo was reposted by a Bravo fan page with the caption, “That’s a wrap on the #RHOSLC cast trip to Mexico!🇲🇽 Filming for S5 should wrap up very soon!🎥.”

The snap showed Whitney in her seat rocking a pair of sunglasses while Heather wore a hat with her hair down her shoulders.

The duo showed the peace sign as they posed for the snap, but Heather’s slender frame caused a stir in the comment section.

RHOSLC viewers urge Heather to ‘put down the Ozempic’

RHOSLC fans are surprised by Heather Gay’s appearance, and they expressed those sentiments on Instagram.

“I didn’t even recognize Heather! She looks like the New York housewife Leah!!! 😱,” wrote one commenter.

That wasn’t the only person who mistook the RHOSLC star for someone else. Another commenter exclaimed, “Heather kinda looks like Jackie Goldscheider in this pic?”

“Whoa!! Heather is half the size she was last season!! I didn’t even recognize her! 😆,” said someone else.

An Instagram user said, “Heather on ozempic going strong i get it girlll.”

Another person added, “THATS NOT HEATHER 😮😮😮 omg girl put the ozempic down.”

Pic credit: @theblondepuertorican/Instagram

Did you recognize Heather Gay in the photo? Tell us what you think about her new look.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus.