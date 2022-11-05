Heather Gay in body-hugging dress and knee-high boots strikes a pose

Heather Gay stunned in a body-hugging outfit. Pic credit: @heathergay/Instagram

Christmas came early for fans of Heather Gay as she showed off her curves in a stunning burgundy dress.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather had been attending an event to promote the sales of Gingerbread House Kits in aid of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation.

Heather rocked a figure-hugging bodycon dress that showed off her voluptuous curves and a pair of knee-high leather boots.

The dress was a rich burgundy color and featured thin stripes which formed a chevron-style pattern.

The sleeves were a flattering 3/4 length, and the hem stopped just below Heather’s knee.

She accessorized with a delicate pearl bracelet and a pair of gold earrings. Her long blonde locks were styled straight and fell over her left shoulder as she posed for the festive snap.

The 40-year-old mom-of-three looked simply stunning as the dress hugged her curves tight.

She posed in a grand hallway at the bottom of a curving staircase that wrapped around a gray paneled wall.

To the left was a beautiful Christmas tree decorated with plaid bows, and gorgeous twinkling lights.

A white sleigh just crept into the shot and was loaded with Christmas gifts of varying shapes and sizes.

Heather was caught up in the festive vibes as she wrote in her caption, “This entryway catapulted me right into the Christmas Spirit! 🎄♥️.”

She went on to say, “Such a great day and an even better cause! Thank you for having me ♥️,” before tagging the foundation and other people involved in hosting the event.

Heather Gay teases opening of second Beauty Lab location

Heather is known for her involvement on the Bravo reality show, but she’s also the owner of Beauty Lab + Laser, a skincare and medical spa which offers cosmetic treatments, including laser hair removal and botox.

What started out as running a plastic surgeon’s Instagram account eventually turned into her buying the business and making it the roaring success it is today.

With business booming, Heather and her co-owner, Dre Robinson, took to Instagram to tease the opening of a second location in Salt Lake City, in the city of Riverton.

The stunning blonde wrote, “We love giving birth to a business! 👶🏼 @beauty.lab.laser 👶🏼 And we can’t wait to introduce you to our second location in Riverton. . .Coming Soon! 👏🏼A huge Thank you to all of our loyal #BeautyLabbers!!”

In the video posted to Instagram, Heather and Dre posed against a wall that featured pink and white feathers forming wings. Above them was a sign that read, “Beauty Lab + Laser Gives You Wings.”

The clip then showed the new Beauty Lab exterior and a brief interior shot showing writing on a stark white wall that said, ” LIFE IS SHORT. BUY THE LIPS.”

Heather ended her caption with that very sentence, writing, “Life is Short! Buy The Lips! 👄#TheLabLovesYou.”

Heather Gay writes book on former Mormon life

In addition to her beauty business, Heather has penned a memoir named Bad Mormon, which details her departure from the Mormon church.

She posted a reveal of the book’s cover on social media and expressed her delight and excitement about the upcoming release.

The reality star wrote, “Pre-Order your copy of #BadMormon today! I can’t wait to share my story from Hopeless to Housewife….what a ride it’s been!”

Heather has been applauded by the ex-Mormon community for bravely speaking up and sharing secrets of her former life, and one fan thanked her for this in the comments.

They wrote, “As a happy ex-mormon, I’m thrilled you wrote this book. You may save a lot of people who are too afraid to leave. Thanks for sharing your truth! ❤️”

The book is due to be released on February 7th, 2023 and is available for pre-order now.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo