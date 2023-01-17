Hazel Cagalitan showed off a new change to her appearance. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Hazel Cagalitan stays relatively quiet on social media and doesn’t often share how she’s doing or what she’s been up to.

However, today fans were treated to an update from Hazel that involved a change to her appearance.

The Philippines native hopped on Instagram, where she has 92.9k followers, to post a picture of her new haircut that included bangs.

The 30-year-old had a soft smile on her face as she looked straight at the camera.

Her naturally dark hair was mostly down behind her back and she rocked bangs that were cut straight across. They were wispy and had parts and openings where her forehead was visible. She also had several shorter pieces around the front and sides of her face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In her caption, Hazel wrote about the change, “I love my new bangs style😁🤭😍.”

While Hazel was on the show, she was known to mostly wear her hair down with a middle part or up in a ponytail.

Pic credit: @illipina26/Instagram

Hazel Cagalitan has been around the 90 Day Fiance franchise for a while

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Hazel when her now-husband Tarik Myers flew to the Philippines to meet her for the first time on Season 2 of Before the 90 Days.

Tarik was smitten with Hazel, and when he proposed to her at the end of the trip, she said yes.

Once Hazel’s K-1 visa was approved, the pair’s road to the altar was featured on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance. That season, their mutual desire to find Hazel a girlfriend after she came out as bisexual was a main storyline.

Since then, the pair have had a turbulent time with public social media posts trash-talking each other and airing their dirty laundry.

However, the pair have since rekindled their marriage and they were cast members on 90 Day Diaries, where they updated viewers about their lives.

Hazel wants to bring her son to America

When Tarik and Hazel were on 90 Day Diaries, Hazel expressed her desire to have her son move to the US and live with her.

She had previously explained on the show that her son’s dad had sole custody because she didn’t have any money to take care of him before.

Now that she was in America and with Tarik, they began the steps to get him to the States.

As of July 2022, Hazel was still in the immigration process for her son and no further update has been given.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.