Hayden Markowitz is relieved he exited BIP before Gabby Windey and Rachel Rechia’s arrival

Hayden Markowitz’s journey came to a fairly quick conclusion on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, but, according to him, he left at the perfect time.

This week on BIP, former Bachelorette leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia arrived for a special appearance on the beach.

The ladies said paradise would never be the same after their arrival as they came ready to get the tea and dish some personal intel on the men from their season.

Gabby and Rachel’s exes still on the beach include twins Joey and Justin Young, Logan Palmer, Tyler Norris, and Johnny DePhillipo, who introduced his family to Gabby during hometowns. Hayden appears to feel fortunate he wasn’t still around for Gabby and Rachel’s BIP appearance.

As The Bachelorette Season 19 viewers will recall, neither Gabby nor Rachel were fans of Hayden during the season as he rubbed them both the wrong way on separate occasions.

Gabby and Rachel would likely have had some scathing assessments of Hayden to share with the ladies of paradise, so Hayden may have just barely escaped some hot water.

Hayden Markowitz calls his BIP exit ‘perfect timing’

Hayden took to Instagram to react to a post from The Bachelorette Season 19 costar Tyler Norris.

In a photo, Tyler glared at the camera while in paradise. He captioned the post, “When you see Rachel and Gabby walk down those steps to Paradise….Tune in tonight for a WILD episode @ 8 pm ET on ABC 🏝.”

The post caught the attention of several of Gabby and Rachel’s exes, including Hayden.

Hayden commented, “My exit was perfect timing,” with a laughing emoji.

Hayden’s BIP elimination helped him avoid coming under more fire after calling Gabby “rough around the edges” and comparing Rachel to his ex-girlfriend and his beloved dog.

Aven Jones, who made it into Rachel Recchia’s top two, also commented with skull emojis.

The Bachelorette Season 19 fan favorite Nate Mitchell commented with a laughing, skull, and gravestone emoji.

Quincey Williams, who pursued Gabby, wrote, “NOT THIS S**T AGAIN.”

Rachel Recchia appears to slam Logan Palmer

While Hayden is out of the picture for Gabby and Rachel to discuss, it seems Logan will find himself in the hot seat on the beach.

Trailers show Rachel warning Logan’s current BIP partner Kate Gallivan about Logan as she suggests he can’t be trusted.

Rachel declared that she doesn’t think Logan has changed after ditching her to pursue Gabby on The Bachelorette.

Logan and Kate have been struggling to overcome their differences lately, so time will tell if Rachel’s perspective convinces Kate to part ways with Logan for good and aim to find true love at Equinox or in the real world.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.