Hayden Markowitz apologizes to Rachel and Gabby after his ‘absolute worst and lowest moment’ on The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette Season 19 saw several men sent home, including a disgraced Hayden Markowitz.

Hayden had already caused a stir when he informed Gabby Windey that he found her “rough around the edges.”

Despite Gabby’s hurt reaction to Hayden’s words, Rachel gave Hayden a rose and kept him around, which backfired.

Hayden proceeded to make disparaging comments about both Rachel and Gabby with the men in the house.

Hayden called the Bachelorette leads out of their name, saying he couldn’t trust them, and he compared them to his ex, who he believed was prettier. He also suggested he couldn’t see any men in the house genuinely wanting to marry Rachel or Gabby.

Rachel became aware of Hayden’s words and confronted him before sending him packing.

After an exposing elimination, Hayden discussed his actions on social media, calling his display on the show his “lowest moment.”

Hayden Markowitz calls his behavior on The Bachelorette ‘unacceptable’

Hayden Markowitz took to Instagram to share a photo from a group date with Gabby and Rachel and a caption about his experience.

In the photo, Hayden smiled with an arm around Gabby Windey while wearing nothing but shorts, cowboy boots, and suds across his chest and legs.

While the photo was from a lighthearted moment of the season, Hayden got more serious in his caption as he owned up to his actions.

Hayden wrote, “For those who watched tonight’s episode, you saw me at my absolute worst and lowest moment. I have always tried to carry myself with humility and respect for others. However, my complete lapse of judgement was not only disappointing but it was absolutely unacceptable. I genuinely want to express my deepest apologies to both Gabby and Rachel for my actions.”

Hayden Markowitz says he was not emotionally prepared for The Bachelorette experience

Just before his elimination, Hayden shared some things about his beloved dog Rambo with Rachel.

Hayden revealed his dog was ill and didn’t have much time left, making it hard for him to be away from his dog while filming the show. However, Hayden assured Rachel that the time away from his dog demonstrated his commitment to finding love.

Hayden’s recent caption suggested that he had heavy things going on in his life that made him emotionally unprepared to be on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette Season 19 contender shared, “I take full responsibility for not being the man I was raised to be in those moments, especially towards these two wonderful deserving ladies who I truly do respect. I really hate how this season ended, but this experience was not one that I was mentally or emotionally prepared for with the current things going on in my life.”

Hayden concluded, “Despite how everything transpired, it was an amazing experience that I will never forget and will learn from. I wish Gabby and Rachel all the best and hope they can accept my apology!”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.