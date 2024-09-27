Has Selling Sunset been canceled after Season 8? Here’s what we know

If you’ve been hoping for a dramatic return for Netflix’s hit real estate reality series, Selling Sunset, we have some bad news for you.

The hit show is reportedly inching closer to cancelation after the controversial Season 8.

Radar Online claims the ongoing drama between the show’s cast and producers has put the show’s future in doubt.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a damaging rumor about Emma Hernan dating a married man was made into a storyline by Nicole Young during the recently launched season.

The issue for the cast is that Emma and her castmates, who weren’t privy to the narrative Nicole perpetuated while the cameras were up, didn’t get a chance to address them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As a result, Emma and longtime friends Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani have been calling out Nicole and the show producers since before the season premiered.

The cast gets episodes before they bow on the streaming platform, and let’s just say they weren’t thrilled about the rumor.

Chrishell eviscerated producers on social media

Chrishell called the producers trash, tagged them, and said she would never work on a future project with Nicole.

“Chrishell, Emma and Chelsea are all threatening to quit and sue the producers for creating fake storylines that are damaging,” a source close to Selling Sunset told the outlet.

“A lot of the cast are saying they’re done being lied to and misled for ratings,” the tipster added. “They’re resigned to the show closing down and are predicting it will end with a bitter showdown in the courts that could leave everyone flat broke.”

Selling Sunset has been a huge success for Netflix around the globe.

Over the years, it has featured a wealth of beautiful mansions and high drama, but the show has outlived the bulk of Netflix’s original scripted offerings.

The streaming platform has few shows that have reached eight seasons in the past, so executives will likely weigh the potential controversy that can come from bringing the series back.

Selling Sunset Season 8 was controversial

The show was dragged through the mud earlier this year when new Oppenheim Group hire Alanna Gold lied about owning Pioneertown.

In response, the city released a statement condemning her sentiments that aired on the show when Season 8 dropped.

With all the behind-the-scenes drama, Selling Sunset could be removed from Netflix in the coming months.

Filming has already seemingly been postponed for Season 9.

It was set to get the cameras rolling a week after Season 8 debuted, but there has been no indication that anything has been filmed.

It probably doesn’t include many of the current cast if it has been filmed, unless the cast drama is an attempt to drum up interest in future seasons.

Selling Sunset Seasons 1-8 are now streaming on Netflix.