Has Jade Cline thought about quitting Teen Mom 2?

Jade Cline got candid when she talked about struggling with having cameras following her and admitted she’s thought about quitting Teen Mom 2.

The 24-year-old licensed cosmetologist opened up to her fans recently during a Q&A.

One of Jade’s fans wanted to know if she’s ever considered leaving Teen Mom 2.

Has Jade Cline thought of quitting Teen Mom 2?

Jade took to her Instagram Stories to answer her fan who asked her, “I feel like the camera crews tend to add stress to your life. Do you ever think of quitting[?]”

Jade stayed true to her fans and was honest with her answer. “Yes 👏 of course,” Jade admitted.

The MTV star told her followers that it’s not always easy being filmed, especially when things aren’t looking up.

“Having cameras around during your low points can really suck lol,” the mom of one added.

Jade’s low points this season on Teen Mom 2

One of Jade’s low points this season on Teen Mom 2 was her recovery after having a Brazilian butt lift and 360° liposuction.

Luckily for Jade, her Teen Mom 2 castmate and newfound BFF Briana DeJesus swooped in to help when Jade’s parents proved themselves to be unreliable.

Jade’s parents disappeared for over three hours while she waited in excruciating pain. Briana eventually called an ambulance because Jade was so uncomfortable.

Jade even admitted that she thinks she “would have died” had Briana not swooped in to help after her surgery.

Things got so bad that Jade didn’t want to be near her mom, Christy, during the Teen Mom 2 reunion special and refused to sit with her on stage.

During the middle of last season of Teen Mom 2, Jade released a statement ahead of some episodes, telling her fans that she had to make some “hard decisions” about cutting people out of her life.

It appears that Jade still isn’t talking to her parents after her surgery and recovery ordeal. And her on-and-off relationship with baby daddy Sean Austin is still in question, too.

Jade and Sean leave fans wondering about their relationship

In her Q&A, Jade also revealed how co-parenting is going with her ex, Sean Austin, and said things are “different right now.” Although she didn’t elaborate, Jade teased that she may share more on her co-parenting situation in the future.

Although Jade and Sean aren’t currently involved romantically, the former couple has been sharing parenting duties with their daughter, Kloie, 3.

This season on Teen Mom 2 showed viewers a side of Jade and Sean that many found concerning. Jade and Sean frequently scolded Kloie and sent her to her room, and viewers said at times it was “hard to watch.”

For now, it looks like Jade is focusing on continuing to improve her physique after surgery. And after her recent tweet asking if all the “good men were taken”, which she has since deleted, she’s possibly on the prowl for a new man too.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.