Has Below Deck Med’s Joao redeemed himself on Below Deck Down Under?

Below Deck Med alum Joao Franco had fans outraged when he joined Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

Joao came in mid-season, replacing bosun Luke Jones after Captain Jason Chambers fired him.

However, chief stew Aesha Scott and Below Deck Med fans had reservations about Joao joining the show.

It turns out that Joao has grown up a bit and isn’t the same obnoxious guy he was on Below Deck Med.

Either that or Culver Bradbury’s actions are just making Joao look good.

Social media has been buzzing about Joao for the past couple of weeks with comments about whether or not he has redeemed himself.

Has Below Deck Med’s Joao Franco redeemed himself on Below Deck Down Under?

Twitter has a lot of users who have become Team Joao since his debut on Below Deck Down Under.

As mentioned above, Below Deck Down Under fans are over Culver and his behavior this season, which has earned Joao some props.

“Joao handled that convo with Culver expertly and kindly. Culver has ZERO self awareness at all,” read one tweet.

Joao handled that convo with Culver expertly and kindly. Culver has ZERO self awareness at all. #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/m2tTvEtafa — tebs (@tfromthetdot) September 14, 2023

Another shared a GIF of people clapping to praise Joao for how he’s been handling Culver this season.

Joao calling out Culver out #belowdeckdownunder pic.twitter.com/rWiy0JdG0y — Allison the disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) September 12, 2023

It’s not only Culver that has people joining Team Joao but also how things went down with him and chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph.

“I cannot believe Tazrina has me defending João! You cannot sit there holding this man’s hand all while calling him fake and laughing in his face and still expect him to be your cheerleader. That would be fake AF!” said a tweet.

I cannot believe Tazrina has me defending João! You cannot sit there holding this man’s hand all while calling him fake and laughing in his face and still expect him to be your cheerleader. That would be fake AF! #BelowDeck #belowdeckdownunder pic.twitter.com/Ozc6PXAGaP — Any last words B4 we never tweet again? (@CuntFooMaster) September 12, 2023

A different user called out Tzarina for sabotaging her relationship with Joao since it seems that he’s truly changed since his Below Deck Med days.

Tough to see Tzarina intentionally sabotage things with Joao. I had my opinions about him in the past, but he seems to have genuinely matured. And I liked the 2 of them together. #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/DzFypAvvar — Texas Red Velvet (@texasredvelvet) September 12, 2023

There was a tweet that had a user feeling sorry for Joao after having to deal with both Culver and Joao.

First with Culver, now with Tzarina… I'm really starting to have empathy for Joao. Ugh! You banged your friends most hated ex and he's the fake one?! #Belowdeckdownunder pic.twitter.com/ViNr8sWIiM — Marti Marti Marti (@Chawngie) September 12, 2023

One thinks Joao should get the most improved award for any Bravoleberty.

Bravos most improved award goes to Joao. I lowkey love him now 🤣😅 #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/Lkkw94f3U5 — Jak (@TooRealReality_) September 12, 2023

“Joao leaving cap in the bridge with that drunk a** was hilarious,” was one tweet.

Joao leaving cap in the bridge with that drunk ass was hilarious #BelowDeckDownUnder #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/VVl1zvSBf1 — Cat Aikins (@cat_aikins) September 12, 2023

Despite all the positivity surrounding how Below Deck Down Under fans feel about Joao, not everyone has converted.

Below Deck Down Under fans sound off on Joao Franco

“So Joao is taking the first opportunity the completely pull back and become emotionally available? Seems pretty on brand,” wrote one Twitter user.

So Joao is taking the first opportunity the completely pull back and become emotionally available? Seems pretty on brand #BelowDeck #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/pYpqMwEBfH — Allie Sanders (@REALrealhwsFAN) September 12, 2023

Another made it clear Joao can’t go from being a womanizer to wanting a woman to take him seriously.

Joao, you can't be a manwhore and then expect someone to take you seriously…#BelowDeckDownUnder #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/27W7k7pRER — Jamie Steinberg ♡ (@NotYerAvgChick) September 12, 2023

One user even admitted to having been tricked by Joao until the bosun started lying to Tzarina.

Oh hey Joao.. not so nice to see u again. He had me a bit tricked this season but when he started lying & Tzarina called him on it was like a flip switched & u could see him calculating & then lash out. And just as quickly he realized he f’d up. 🚩 🚩#BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/O7c7DzAyGj — I SAID WHAT I SAID (@BravoJunkie77) September 12, 2023

It sure seems like Joao has redeemed himself at least a little bit with his latest stint on Below Deck Down Under.

However, that just might change after the finale because the preview teases Joao and stew Margot Sisson kissing.

Has your opinion of Joao changed?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.