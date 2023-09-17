Has Below Deck Med’s Joao redeemed himself on Below Deck Down Under?

Below Deck Med alum Joao Franco had fans outraged when he joined Below Deck Down Under Season 2.
Joao came in mid-season, replacing bosun Luke Jones after Captain Jason Chambers fired him.
However, chief stew Aesha Scott and Below Deck Med fans had reservations about Joao joining the show.
It turns out that Joao has grown up a bit and isn’t the same obnoxious guy he was on Below Deck Med.
Either that or Culver Bradbury’s actions are just making Joao look good.
Social media has been buzzing about Joao for the past couple of weeks with comments about whether or not he has redeemed himself.
Has Below Deck Med’s Joao Franco redeemed himself on Below Deck Down Under?
Twitter has a lot of users who have become Team Joao since his debut on Below Deck Down Under.
As mentioned above, Below Deck Down Under fans are over Culver and his behavior this season, which has earned Joao some props.
“Joao handled that convo with Culver expertly and kindly. Culver has ZERO self awareness at all,” read one tweet.
Another shared a GIF of people clapping to praise Joao for how he’s been handling Culver this season.
It’s not only Culver that has people joining Team Joao but also how things went down with him and chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph.
“I cannot believe Tazrina has me defending João! You cannot sit there holding this man’s hand all while calling him fake and laughing in his face and still expect him to be your cheerleader. That would be fake AF!” said a tweet.
A different user called out Tzarina for sabotaging her relationship with Joao since it seems that he’s truly changed since his Below Deck Med days.
There was a tweet that had a user feeling sorry for Joao after having to deal with both Culver and Joao.
One thinks Joao should get the most improved award for any Bravoleberty.
“Joao leaving cap in the bridge with that drunk a** was hilarious,” was one tweet.
Despite all the positivity surrounding how Below Deck Down Under fans feel about Joao, not everyone has converted.
Below Deck Down Under fans sound off on Joao Franco
“So Joao is taking the first opportunity the completely pull back and become emotionally available? Seems pretty on brand,” wrote one Twitter user.
Another made it clear Joao can’t go from being a womanizer to wanting a woman to take him seriously.
One user even admitted to having been tricked by Joao until the bosun started lying to Tzarina.
It sure seems like Joao has redeemed himself at least a little bit with his latest stint on Below Deck Down Under.
However, that just might change after the finale because the preview teases Joao and stew Margot Sisson kissing.
Has your opinion of Joao changed?
Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.