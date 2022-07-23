Hannah Godwin wears mini skirt and black lingerie top out

Hannah Godwin puts on lingerie bra to go out. Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

Hannah Godwin paired some lingerie with a black leather skirt for her latest share.

As Hannah posed for some pictures of herself in her going-out ensemble, she honed in on her modeling skills.

Hannah made her debut in the Bachelor franchise during Colton Underwood’s season and later met her love match on Bachelor in Paradise.

Since then, she and her fiancé, Dylan Barbour, have been inseparable outside of the cameras and Bachelor world.

They have bought a house together, traveled around the world, and they both are gaining fame and followers as social media influencers.

Hannah can usually be seen in revealing swimwear or body-baring outfits as she posts to her social media accounts.

Hannah Godwin poses for photos in a lingerie bra top

Hannah posted four photos of herself to her Instagram page, all in the same outfit. She donned a skimpy, black lingerie bra top with a black leather jean skirt.

She completed her look with a black handbag, a necklace, and white tennis shoes.

Hannah then captioned her post by saying, “has this been the longest week for anyone else? off to happy hr!! wearing @revolve.”

Bachelor Nation fans respond to her look

Hannah’s fiancé, Dylan Barbour, was the first to comment on her pictures and Instagram post as he exclaimed, “It’s Hannah G b***hezzzzz.”

Other fans gave Hannah a lot of heart-faced emojis, while another simply stated, “Gorgeous” when responding to Hannah’s tiny black lingerie top.

Even more fans gave the Bachelor Nation alum and influencer a plethora of emojis including heart-faced ones, fire flames, the a-okay sign, red roses, praying hands, red hearts, and shocked faces.

They also wrote positive affirmations such as “Damn,” “Gorgeous,” “Goddess,” and “Wow amaziiiiiiiing!!”

What Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour have been up to lately

While Bachelor Nation fans are still anxiously awaiting an exact wedding date and venue for the beloved couple, they are just happy for Dylan and Hannah and the love they have for each other.

The two have recently documented this love in sweet posts for each other on Instagram as they celebrated three years together.

Hannah also gave her relationship and pre-Bachelor in Paradise advice to those men and women going to Mexico for the upcoming filming of the BIP Season.

She talked about not having relationships with anyone prior to going to the beach, and that the best way to avoid drama is to not DM or privately talk to, or meet up with, anyone else going on BIP.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27th, on ABC.