Hannah Godwin shows off long legs in her underwear

Hannah Godwin was heartbroken when Colton Underwood broke up with her as she was in the final three women left to win over his heart on his season of The Bachelor.

However, it was a blessing in disguise, as she met her current fiancé, Dylan Barbour, another Bachelor Nation alum, on Bachelor in Paradise.

The two fell in love, got engaged on the show, bought a house together, and are currently planning their wedding. As the two have traveled a lot together lately, Hannah has also been working her magic as a social media influencer and model.

Recently, Hannah worked with Calvin Klein and captioned her post, “simplifying my wardrobe with @calvinklein.”

Hannah Godwin poses in her Calvins

Hannah posted two photos and a video of herself on her Instagram page in the bra and underwear set. In one shot, she lounges on an all-white couch, complete with a jean jacket and white socks.

In the second picture, Hannah can be seen channeling her inner child and jumping on the couch cushion, while in the video, she runs across the hardwood floor and slides in her white socks. Emulating Tom Cruise in Risky Business, Hannah even added some black shades to the scene.

What did viewers say about her look?

Bachelor Nation fans and fellow alums loved what they saw from Hannah’s modeling and fun spirit and personality, as they took to her comment section to let her know.

Victoria Fuller, who competed for the heart of Peter Weber on his season of The Bachelor and made it to fantasy suites before being eliminated, posted and said, “ur cutest.”

Madison Prewett, also a contestant on Peter Weber’s season who finished runner-up after leaving the show, stated, “loveeeeee.”

Others wrote positive affirmations to Hannah with fire flame emojis and comments like “love your face Love all of you,” and “Don’t let someone dim your light, simply because it’s shining in their eyes.”

Even more, fans commented on how much they loved the video and its relation to the movie Risky Business. One person even wrote, “love how effortless and beautiful you are.”

It seems like Hannah is doing great in life right now with her fiance, Dylan, planning for their wedding, their new house together, and her modeling career really taking off.

Bachelor Nation fans have loved Dylan and Hannah together from the start, rooting for their relationship to continue. Now fans can’t wait until their wedding date and to watch their love grow even stronger.

