Hannah Godwin rocks sheer lingerie, thigh-skimming miniskirt as she dances

Hannah Godwin picked flowers for the first day of Coachella this year.

The Bachelor Season 23 and Bachelor in Paradise alum attended this year’s well-known music festival in Indio, California over the weekend. In a series of photos, Godwin took to Instagram to share her “premiere” look with all of her followers.

Hannah Godwin wore floral corset lingerie with a short miniskirt

For day 1 of Coachella, Hannah Godwin wore what appeared to be a sheer, lingerie bodysuit with a corset tie feature in the front. The light pink, see-through suit also consisted of multicolored flowers and a cutout design on the back.

To go with the top of the outfit, she rocked a short peach/tan-colored skirt with a gold chain hanging around her waist. With accompanying gold jewelry, a slicked back half up half down hairstyle, and a full body tan, Godwin was ready to get her festival weekend started.

“Coachella day 1 🌸💓🌙 with @victoriassecret,” she wrote in her post of the outfit.

In the swipe-through, Godwin also posted that she was spending the festival weekend alongside Dena Sukar and her Bachelor in Paradise fiance, Dylan Barbour.

Godwin also posted a series of TikTok videos in the same outfit – lip-syncing to multiple TikTok trending sounds and dancing around with her “future husband” Barbour.

Hannah Godwin’s other Coachella festival ‘looks’

Godwin took to Instagram and TikTok over the weekend to also share her other festival outfits with her followers.

After the floral lingerie on day 1, the former contestant showed up to the Revolve Festival rocking a sheer, grey dress with a black bikini underneath. The short dress featured a unique diamond “netting” pattern that she accompanied with a black belt and chunky black boots.

“Y’all am I’m failing as an influencer if I post these a day late @revolve #revolvefestival,” Godwin wrote in the caption of her post to show off the outfit.

For the third day of the festival, Godwin went a different route that consisted of an all-denim attire. She wore a two-toned jean strapless top with a pointed design in the front, along with tiny cutoff denim shorts. She finished off her last-day look with another waist chain and knee-high, tan, slouchy boots.

She showed off all three of her Coachella looks with the caption, “choose ur character,” in her latest Instagram post.

From colorful floral, to grey and black, to full denim – it’s safe to say Hannah Godwin truly showed multiple sides of her style during the first weekend of this year’s Coachella.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.