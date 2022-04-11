Hannah Godwin reveals the biggest misconception about her  

Hannah Godwin candidly answers fans’ questions. Pic credit: ABC

Hannah Godwin became a star within The Bachelor franchise after starring in The Bachelor Season 23 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

Hannah has been lucrative in the influencer field and often appears to have a perfectly curated life online.

However, when allowing fans to ask her questions, Hannah disclosed what she feels is a common misconception about her and her “perfect life.”

Hannah Godwin details the most common misconception about her

Hannah Godwin took to her Instagram stories for an AMA while on a flight.

One fan wrote, “biggest misconception abt u.”

Hannah responded, “ugh I hate this answer be it feels so basic but it is SO important to remember that these moments you see on social media are like 10 min out of a 24 hour day. I’m the LEAST from perfect…really with everything,” with a laughing emoji.

Hannah’s reply continued, “love that I can make it look a bit more put together behind a phone but behind the scenes it’s not at all a lot of the time.”

Concluding her answer, Hannah wrote, “imperfect is more fun/interesting anyway.”

Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

It seems Hannah’s often assumed to be perfect based on the stylish life she’s curated online; however, the Bachelor Nation blonde made it clear that her perceived flawlessness is a misconception.

Hannah Godwin has a less-than-perfect experience on The Bachelor

While Hannah certainly appears to be thriving in this current chapter of life, she’s had some ups and downs within The Bachelor franchise.

Hannah debuted on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and even received Colton’s first impression rose.

Hannah made it to fantasy suites; however, her journey came to a crashing end when Colton revealed to her that his heart was set on someone else and left her to pursue Cassie Randolph.

Hannah was visibly saddened and hurt after being dumped and blindsided by Colton, but while the moment was a low point, she was able to bounce back when she appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

During her stint on the summer spinoff, Hannah had a couple of men interested in her; however, she quickly locked into a committed relationship with Bachelor Nation star Dylan Barbour.

The pair fell in love, becoming one of the few couples to leave the season engaged.

Hannah and Dylan are still going strong as a couple and remain happily engaged as they continue to build a life together.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.