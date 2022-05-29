Hannah Godwin nearly has wardrobe malfunction in white swimsuit

Hannah Godwin revealed a lot in her one-piece white swimsuit. Pic credit: ABC

Hannah Godwin had a heartbreaking time at the end of Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor when she was shockingly sent home so that Colton could go after Cassie Randolph.

She then went on Bachelor in Paradise and had somewhat of a love triangle with two men on the island with her, Blake Horstmann and Dylan Barbour.

While she struggled and went back and forth before making the decision of sticking with Dylan, Hannah ultimately made the best choice as she and Dylan left the beach as an engaged couple.

Now the two have achieved more fame and fortune as social media influencers as they travel, post photos, and make posts both together and individually.

Hannah Godwin shows off a great deal of her body in a swimsuit post

Hannah posted four photos of herself in a white one-piece swimsuit; however, this was not your typical one-piece.

In fact, this fashion statement and show-stopper had extremely deep cuts from the shoulder straps and almost touched the bottom part where the one-piece connected.

The cuts were so deep that in the first picture, where Hannah was sitting on her towel out on the beach catching some rays, the whole right side of her chest was almost totally visible.

As she finished off her post with a video of herself trying out a new app to edit her photos and deepen her tan, she captioned it with, “long weekend ahead (edited using lowkey by @settyapp).”

Hannah’s recent Instagram post has caught Bachelor Nation’s attention

Krystal Nielson, Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum, posted first on Hannah’s pictures, as she wrote, “Cute filter!!”

Others gave positive affirmations such as “stunning, QUEEN, and You [heart-faced emoji]”

One fan even declared, “This is so Sandra dee [heart-faced emoji],” claiming that Hannah looked like the actress, Olivia Newton-John, from the popular and famous musical, Grease.

Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

Even more viewers posted on Hannah’s Instagram and wanted to know exactly where she got her revealing swimwear.

It seemed one fan couldn’t wait to see if Hannah was going to reply, so she took it upon herself to find the one-piece after one woman put, “Gorgeous! Where is that beautiful swimsuit from?”

She then responded with, “@nina_bombina just found it on Revolve! Lovewave- The Kerr One Piece.”

A woman couldn’t get over the low-cut, cut-outs, as she exclaimed, “omg are you kidding me???? the first picture is PERFECTION!”

Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

While Hannah and Dylan have been busy trying to find a wedding venue for their upcoming nuptials, it seems they have also found time to relax and catch some sunshine as well.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.