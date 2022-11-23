Hannah Godwin wore a royal blue mini dress to the Revolve x Porsche collaboration event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Hannah Godwin showed she is a class act as she stepped out for the Revolve x Porsche event, looking effortlessly glamorous as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

The Bachelor star has been a Revolve ambassador for quite a while now, and the brand has been a favorite endorsement of several Bachelor Nation alums, including Rachel Lindsay, Amanda Stanton, and Kristina Schulman.

Hannah attended the Revolve x Porsche event in a thigh-skimming, royal blue minidress that featured a backless design with a halter neck.

She carried a white purse with a light blue scarf tied to it and wore her hair in a chic, loose bun on top of her head with a few strands falling forward.

Her makeup was fully glam for the event, with white, sparkling eyeshadow and mascara, as well as a light pink, glossy lip.

In the caption, she wrote it was “always a good time with” Revolve and Porsche, and her video clip received over 15k likes, including from fellow Bachelor alum Kelsey Weier.

Hannah Godwin attended the Revolve x Porsche collaboration event

In an ad posted to the Revolve Instagram, Hannah was seen standing in front of a bright red Taycan 4S Porsche, looking confident and chic in a short, black sweater dress with long sleeves and a high neckline.

She paired the dress with calf-length white boots and a white, square handbag.

As she stood in front of the car, a scarf was thrown up and gently fell to the ground. It was revealed in the caption that it was the Porsche “customizable driving scarf.”

The video showed a day out in Los Angeles with Hannah and fellow Revolve ambassador Jess Bailey as they drove the bright red Porsche around.

The pair were seen stepping into the car together before happily driving off in the Taycan 4S.

Hannah, along with other Bachelor alums, is a Revolve ambassador

Hannah advertises Revolve in almost every fashion photo she posts on Instagram, including a recent casual ensemble for a day out in Los Angeles.

Hannah wore an oversized pair of denim jeans and balanced out the loose material with a tight, beige crop top, and a mid-length blue blazer. The entire outfit flattered her incredibly toned abs as the loose jeans came up to her belly button and were cinched in.

She accessorized with a white purse and white sneakers, continuing with the casual vibe.

She was seen walking on a street as she turned away from the camera and shared shots of her outing, which included delicious-looking cold drinks and an adorable picture with her boyfriend Dylan Barbour. The pair stood in front of a pool that was surrounded by several daybeds.

Hannah captioned the shots, “24 hrs in la @revolve,” and it received over 26k likes, including from fellow Bachelor Nation alums Rachael Kirkconnell, Victoria Fuller, and Rachel Recchia.