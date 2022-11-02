Hannah Godwin in miniskirt and tie for Avril Lavigne costume

Hannah Godwin is a punk rock princess for Halloween. Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

Hannah Godwin is known to rock fashionable and spot-on Halloween costumes and this year was no different.

The Bachelor Nation beauty channeled punk princess Avril Lavigne in a sizzling ensemble.

Hannah’s costume included a miniskirt, matching bra, and a tie hanging down her toned torso.

Hannah admitted that her Avril Lavigne costume was last minute, but it still came together perfectly as she got into character with rocker poses.

Avril wasn’t Hannah’s only costume this year, however.

She also got dressed up as Guy Fieri to surprise her fiance Dylan Barbour.

Hannah Godwin strikes a pose in Avril Lavigne costume

Hannah Godwin took to her Instagram Stories to share her punk princess attire.

She posed while wearing a checkered bra top with silver metal hoop straps. Her miniskirt featured a matching print and cutouts around the hips. She also added a tie to the look, as well as an armband.

For makeup, Hannah went with thick black eyeliner, dewy skin, rosy cheeks, and a pink lip.

Hannah wore her blonde tresses down with a splash of purple colored on some of her locks.

Hannah wrote over the photo, “Avril duh.”

Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

In another photo, Hannah’s whole outfit was more visible, showing her black boots that completed the punk princess look.

Hannah admitted to experiencing stress before pulling her outfit together.

She wrote, “also dyl and I had a cute costume planned but he wasn’t feeling the best (he’s feeling better today) so I lasttt minute found this set in my closet and became Avril lol. This was stressful for me bc I love dressing up for Halloween. Had so much fun tho.”

Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

Hannah also joked with followers that she got a new tattoo before revealing that the large body of ink on her arm was not actually permanent.

The tattoo included a moon, elk, and flowers, which she admitted was pretty hard to scrub off.

Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

Hannah shared a compilation video of how she spent the Halloween season, including sharing a humorous video dressed up as Guy Fieri and welcoming Dylan Barbour to “flavor town.”

In another slide, Dylan joined Hannah in dressing up as Guy Fieri as they enjoyed ice cream.

Other photos in the Halloween post included Hannah and Dylan posing with pumpkins and making pizza with spooky designs.

Hannah captioned the post, “Halloweekend done right 🎃 bring on the holidays.”

Hannah Godwin shows off her nighttime routine with Lancome

Hannah remains busy as an influencer and businesswoman, but she still finds time to rest and care for her skin.

She partnered with Lancome to promote the beauty brand’s night cream.

Hannah claimed the Génifique Lancome night cream helped her get real beauty sleep as she embraces her “in bed by 9pm era.”

Hannah captioned the post, “a reminder to prioritize your night routine.”

