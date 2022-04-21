Hannah Godwin gives her advice on ‘pre-Paradise’ relationships

Hannah Godwin talks about going to Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Hannah made her debut on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor but was sent home at the same time as Tayshia Adams so that Colton could go after Cassie Randolph, who had quit the show.

While Hannah was heartbroken at the time, it ended up working out because she met her current fiance, Dylan Barbour, when she went on Bachelor in Paradise.

However, their relationship didn’t start all rosy at all. In fact, Hannah had met up previously with another contestant, Blake Horstmann, before going on Paradise that summer, so she had a bit of history with him.

As Dylan also showed interest in Hannah, she then had to figure out and sort through many emotions on whether she wanted to continue trying things with Blake or start anew with Dylan.

Hannah Godwin speaks out about forming relationships before going on Bachelor in Paradise

Now, Hannah is speaking out and advising the contestants who might be going on this upcoming season of Paradise and the issue of having pre-Paradise relationships before stepping foot on the island.

As a guest on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young, Hannah discussed her past season of Bachelor in Paradise and how it created so much drama.

Along with Hannah’s season, last summer on Season 7 of the show, there was controversy with Brendan Morais and Pieper James and Chris Conran and Alana Milne coming in with some prior romance or relationship.

Hannah has some advice for the upcoming contestants going on the show. She stated on the podcast, “Don’t reply if someone slides into your DMs. I think that’s the best way to do it. But then there’s that weird thing where you want to be friends, and you’re a part of this new crew. So you may not know if it’s a friendly thing or what because you may even have a little bit of a crush.”

She went on to say, “I think there’s just too much room for error if you’re talking to someone too much and that sketchy wondering if they’re going to choose you in ‘Paradise.’ That is why you shouldn’t do it.”

Hannah even told the co-hosts and Bachelor Nation that Dylan had tried to DM her before Paradise, but she didn’t want to make it even harder for herself. She stated, “There’s just too much potential for people’s feelings to get hurt. A quick hello and hug and an ‘I’ll see you there!’ is what I’d do.”

For the entire podcast episode with Hannah and the Bachelor Happy Hour, click here.

Hannah and Dylan Barbour’s current status

Hannah Godwin has been in the Bachelor Nation spotlight quite a bit lately, between her social media influencer role and her relationship with Dylan Barbour.

The two have been traveling quite a bit lately and have also been looking for the perfect wedding day venue. While Hannah would love to get married in Europe, specifically Italy, they are trying to find the right spot to be with the people they want in attendance.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.