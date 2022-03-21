Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour try McDonald’s in France and rate the various foods they have there

Hannah & Dylan try McDonald’s while in France. Pic credit: ABC

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour have had quite the Bachelor Nation journey together, from individual stints on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, to leaving Bachelor in Paradise engaged.

The two have survived quarantining, moving in together, and now they have their own house.

The two have added a trip to France to their list of what they have done together. However, instead of creating a unique, original French feast video, they have decided to take a different angle.

Where did Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour eat while in France that was different than the norm?

Hannah and Dylan went to a McDonald’s restaurant in France to try the fast food there and see what was different from the foods served at the chain in America. What they found was a mixture of tasty and not so great.

First up were potato wedges from the French McDonald’s. Dylan couldn’t even wait until Hannah talked about them before he bit into one. Hannah loved them and gave them 10/10, which ended up being the highest-ranked item out of anything they tried.

Next up was a sandwich with chicken, bacon, and onion, and the bun not only had the normal sesame seeds on the top but also included chopped-up bacon bits as well. The rating for that sandwich, complete with mayo, was 6.5/10. Both Hannah and Dylan love chicken sandwiches, so they eat them quite a bit.

The third item they tasted was a croquet, which looked to be a very thin sandwich. Hannah said it was simple but good, and Dylan seemed to like it as well. They gave that a 9/10.

The fourth food was similar to the chicken sandwich, but the chicken was switched up with a burger patty instead. It was also made with mayo, bacon, onion, and bacon bits in the bun. They also commented there was a different sauce on this one. The ranking was 6/10 for the burger.

Next up was an interesting concoction. It appeared to be two thin buns with some chopped-up candy and a circle chocolate bar. The sandwich was not heated up, which did not score it any points. Dylan stated he couldn’t eat it, and Hannah said the bread was super dry. They gave it a 2/10, which was the lowest item out of the foods they bought.

The last item that McDonald’s in France had that differed from America was macaroons. Dylan had vanilla, and Hannah a chocolate one. They said they were good but chewy, and the macaroons got a 7/10.

What did Bachelor Nation fans have to say about the couple’s video?

When the couple posted their video to Instagram, they got many comments back from fans.

One woman posted, “McDonald’s in another country hits different, seriously the best haha.” It did seem like they had various items that were unique from the American items.

Two other Bachelor Nation fans posted, “I also wanted to try all the different things. The wedges are amazing!! They also have better sauces.”

Another wrote, “Bacon BITS on the burger bun? Ok I’m buying a ticket there stat…..”

While Dylan and Hannah could have tried some French cuisine, it seems like their Instagram followers loved watching them try some McDonald’s food. Next up is a 2023 Barbour wedding, and hopefully, fans will hear an exact date soon.

