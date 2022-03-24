Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour scout wedding venues in Europe

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour reveal their dream wedding venue. Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour have been showing off their scenic vacation in Europe, but the two only had eyes for each other while wedding venue scouting.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple revealed they were searching for locations on Lake Como in Italy today, and they have a few in mind.

Hannah took the special occasion to reflect on her and Dylan’s journey through the franchise and share a special message for her fiancé.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour went wedding venue scouting in Italy

Hannah and Dylan visited one of their top contenders for wedding venues while sailing around Italy today.

Hannah took a break from all of the excitement to upload a video to her TikTok of how far she and fiancé Dylan have come from their rocky journey on Paradise.

“Yeah no I doubt I’ll find anyone from a tv show I just wanna go on an adventure,” Hannah captioned a video of herself, pretending to talk to someone pre-show.

Things took a turn, however, when she switched to a clip with Dylan of the two riding in the boat across Lake Como. The couple sat arm-in-arm and stared into one another’s eyes beneath the caption, “wedding venue searching with my fave guy today.”

Dylan gave Hannah a sweet kiss on the forehead before leaning his head up against her own. Hannah quickly responded with a kiss of her own as she held onto his arm.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour revealed their wedding dream venue

Hannah also took to Instagram to gush about one of her “dream venues,” which bordered the lake.

Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

Dylan appeared to be on the same page as he showed off the inside of the building, complete with ornate wall decorations, full-size paintings, and unique furniture.

Pic credit: @dylanbarbour/Instagram

The Bachelor in Paradise alums gave fans a chance to weigh in as Hannah posted a poll to her Instagram story with the caption, “do we say I do here.”

The story was complete with a photo of Dylan enjoying the breathtaking view of the lake and the mountains from the venue.

Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

Fans of the couple will also get another in-depth look at the potential venue as Hannah revealed she is vlogging the tour and their day out around Lake Como.

The pair have been enjoying a vacation in Europe over the last several days together. They have not currently set a definite venue, but the wedding appears closer than ever as they look for the perfect spot.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.