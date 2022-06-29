Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour post sweet messages for 3-year anniversary

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour celebrate three years together. Pic credit: @dylanbarbour/Instagram

This week in Bachelor in Paradise news, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are celebrating their third anniversary.

As the duo got engaged on Season 6 of BIP, they have accomplished a great deal as a couple. The twosome has traveled to so many places, they have bought a house together, and they are currently setting a date for their upcoming nuptials.

This couple has been rooted on by Bachelor Nation since the start, and the fan-favorite pair seems to keep falling more and more in love.

To celebrate their engagement three years ago, both Hannah and Dylan documented the love they have for each other.

Hannah Godwin posts a cute video to celebrate her relationship with Dylan Barbour

In the video, Hannah shows her and Dylan’s sweet moments together, their silly personalities while dancing and playing games, and their intimate moments of sharing a kiss, traveling, holding hands, and cuddling.

Hannah captioned her compilation video by saying, “What a wild ride. happy 3 years @dylanbarbour 🖤.”

Dylan displays a sweet message about Hannah

While Hannah went for a video of many different moments in the duo’s relationship, Dylan aimed for one single picture that encompasses so much.

He posted a photo of himself and Hannah embracing. While she has a content smile on her face with her eyes closed, Dylan stares straight at the camera, completely in love with the woman hugging him, as he wraps his arms around her tightly.

Dylan captioned his photo by saying, “Happy 3 years ❤ I love you 😘 Hope you guys find yourself a Hannah.”

Bachelor Nation alums and others react

Many Bachelor alums took to both Hannah and Dylan’s Instagram posts to celebrate them and their milestone.

The first to respond was Madison Prewett, who was runner-up on Pilot Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, as she wrote, “Happy anniversary cuties!!!”

Katie Morton, who debuted on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, and also got engaged to Chris Bukowski on Season 6 of BIP, commented, “ILY both ❤ happy anniversary !”

Elyse Dehlbom, also from Colton’s season, stated, “I couldn’t be happier for you ❤ you deserve it babe.”

Lori Krebs, founder of a PR business and social media influencers, as well as Francesca Mariano, one of the co-hosts from the podcast Chicks in the Office, both, wished the couple a happy anniversary, too.

On Dylan’s post, Hannah was the first to comment, as she posted, “to many more 💪🏻,” and @bachelornation also offered their congratulations.

Jed Wyatt, who was Hannah Brown’s short-lived winner on her season of The Bachelorette, wrote, “Happy Anniversary you two 🖤.”

Ellen Decker also added her happy birthday wishes for the couple as she called them “the cutest.”

As Hannah and Dylan move forward with their wedding plans, fans can’t wait to see their lives unfold and hope to see many more anniversaries celebrated for the lovebirds.

