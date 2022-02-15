Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour match in green outfits at Los Angeles event

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour look giddy in green. Pic credit: ABC

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are still as in love as ever and their synchronicity was on display as they walked the red carpet in green outfits.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour look great in green ensembles

Like many Bachelor Nation stars, Hannah and Dylan had an eventful Super Bowl weekend as they attended a star-studded Los Angeles event.

Hannah and Dylan chose to stick with a green theme in their outfits, with Dylan’s outfit appearing more sporty and casual and Hannah’s look being more glammed up.

Dylan took to his Instagram page to share photos from his night out with fiancee Hannah Godwin and show off their green fits.

In the photos, Dylan can be seen wearing a dark green and white letterman jacket, with orange embellishments. Along with the sporty jacket, Dylan wore a black tee, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

Meanwhile, Hannah Godwin wore a shimmering green dress with spaghetti straps. Keeping with the green theme, Hannah accessorized the look with green heels and a green purse. Hannah also wore dangling earrings and slicked her blonde tresses into a bun.

Dylan captioned the post, “I told a reporter I fart in front of Hannah right before this pic. If you see this plz delete that footage thanks.”

With Valentines Day right after Super Bowl Sunday, Dylan shared more photos with Hannah in their green attire to commemorate the day of love.

In the photos, Dylan and Hannah sit on a white couch with neon lighting in the background. Hanna and Dylan smile as Dylan fittingly plays with a football.

Dylan captioned the post, “It’s Valentines Day so here’s a cute pic of my Valentine.”

Hannah Godwin talks ‘true love’ with Dylan Barbour

Hannah also shared more candid photos of her and Dylan in their green outfits.

In photos that appear to be taken before Hannah and Dylan headed out on the town, Hannah stands in the living room as Dylan graciously bends over to help with her shoes.

In the series of photos, Hannah can be seen wearing a green fabric with fringe around her arms that match her green dress as she laughs and kisses Dylan.

Hannah captioned the photos, “true love lol” with a high heel emoji, adding “happy Valentine’s Day friends!”

With their love still going strong, Hannah and Dylan continue to be one of the success stories from The Bachelor franchise.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.