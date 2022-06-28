Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour celebrate 3rd anniversary

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are as in love as ever three years after getting engaged. Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour remain one of Bachelor Nation’s lasting, successful couples.

The Bachelor in Paradise pair met and fell in love on the summer spinoff’s sixth season, getting engaged in the finale.

Now, Hannah and Dylan have celebrated their three-year milestone with sweet posts dedicated to one another.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour have been engaged for three years

Hannah Godwin took to Instagram to share a video capturing various moments from her three-year relationship with Dylan Barbour.

The video featured the couple enjoying travel, holding hands, lounging on the water, kissing, dancing, laughing, and more.

Hannah captioned the post, “What a wild ride. happy 3 years @dylanbarbour.”

Dylan Barbour also shared an anniversary post featuring a black and white photo of himself and Hannah in a warm embrace. Dylan wore a tee and shorts in the image, while Hannah put her hair up in a messy bun and wore a cropped top and shorts.

Dylan spoke highly of Hannah in his caption, “Happy 3 years. I love you.”

Concluding the caption, Dylan shared his wish for others writing, “Hope you guys find yourself a Hannah.”

Bachelor Nation stars wish Hannah and Dylan a happy anniversary

Several familiar faces within The Bachelor franchise were touched by Dylan and Hanna’s posts displaying their love and took to the comment section to react.

The Bachelor Season 24 star Madison Prewett, who is also currently dating, commented, “Happy anniversary cuties!!!”

Hannah’s The Bachelor Season 23 co-star Katie Morton wrote, “ILY both. Happy anniversary !”

Hannah’s co-star Heather Martin adoringly commented, “Stoppp.”

Other comments included, “Congrats and many more years,” “I couldn’t be happier for you. you deserve it babe,” and “Happy anniversary you two crazy kids!!!!”

Dylan and Hannah met on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

The two hit it off immediately and became one of the season’s earliest established couples.

Hannah and Dylan made it to the end of the season, where they got engaged.

Currently, Hannah and Dylan are the only couple from their season to have remained engaged three years later.

Demi Burnett got engaged to girlfriend Kristian Haggerty; however, the pair broke up after the show. Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski also got engaged at the end of the season and split after paradise, with Chris now dating Bachelor Nation star Anna Redman.

Hannah and Dylan have since moved in together, and time will tell when their wedding day comes.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.