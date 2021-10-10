Hannah Ferrier talks Below Deck Med casting process, reveals if she regrets doing Bravo show

Hannah was ready to leave yachting before Below Deck Med came her way. Pic credit: Bravo

Hannah Ferrier has talked about her Below Deck Mediterranean casting process and reveals if she regrets doing the hit Bravo show.

The former chief stew has quite the exciting story about how she landed the job on Below Deck Med. Despite all the drama that went down during her four and half seasons on the show, Hannah holds the experience in the highest regard.

How did Hannah Ferrier get cast on Below Deck Med?

Hannah joined Daisy Kelliher and Dani Soares for their Pita Party Podcast. Daisy kicked things off by revealing that she interviewed with Hannah for her first job in yachting.

Then the topic turned to how Hannah ended up on the Below Deck Mediterranean. While working in the United States, a deckhand told Hannah about the Below deck spin-off during a drunk night off in Charleston, South Carolina.

The next day Hannah was thinking maybe she apply. Later that night, Hannah made a drunk move that changed her life forever.

“Below Deck had done like two or three seasons, maybe. But it wasn’t big. I kinda knew there was a show about yachting, but I didn’t know anything about it,” Hannah shared. “So, we applied for it that night drunk with a f**king video and sent it off.”

She didn’t even remember applying for the chief stew job until the unnamed deckhand reminded her in the morning. Hannah was sure it wasn’t true until she saw the email she sent in her mailbox.

“What have you done,” the Australian beauty asked herself.

The process was lengthy, so Hannah lived her life, which included following a music festival around Croatia and partying in the Great Highlands.

“I used to forget that I would have Skype. They would be like, ‘Hey Hannah, we’re online.’ And I was like, ‘F**k! I’m wasted at a beach club!'”

Obviously, producers thought she was golden and eventually hired her. The rest, as they say, is history.

Does Hannah have any regrets about appearing on Below Deck Mediterranean?

It turns out that Hannah had decided to leave yachting before she was cast on the show. However, she agreed to do the series for one reason—the tips.

“I just knew that with how much tips I made. I could kind of make up for the fact that I just spent the last four months like a music festival around in Croatia,” Hannah stated.

While things didn’t end on the note Hannah would have wanted, she had no regrets about doing Below Deck Med.

“So, many people say to me they like, especially with how things ended. They’re like, ‘Do you regret doing it or anything like that?’ And I’m like, ‘No, because I don’t live my life like that,'” she expressed.” Like, I believe I’m so grateful for everything about Below Deck Med has brought into my life. Like I’ve had experiences that you can’t pay for. I’ve just bought a house like, there is a lot that it’s given me, and I don’t have any sort of shame around how I left.”

Hannah Ferrier may not be on Below Deck Med anyone, but there’s speculation she will be back on-screen soon. In the meantime, fans can check out her Dear Reality, You’re Effed!.

What do you think of Hannah’s story?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.