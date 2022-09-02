Hannah Brown speaks out on Adam Woolard breakup rumors

Hannah Brown speaks up about rumors. Pic credit: @hannahbrown/Instagram

Hannah Brown didn’t end up finding true love on The Bachelorette after choosing Jed Wyatt as her winner, however, it seems as if she has found it since.

She started dating Adam Woolard back in January of 2021 after he was finally identified as Hannah’s mystery man from photos.

The twosome confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day of that year, but now fans are wondering if there’s trouble in paradise.

As Hannah has posted many photos of herself with Adam, she has seemed extremely happy and smitten with her guy.

But recently, after making a TikTok video, Bachelor Nation was worried that she and Adam were breaking up.

After releasing the video, Hannah took to the comment section and addressed the rumor that she and Adam were splitting up.

Hannah Brown fans are worried she and Adam Woolard are breaking up

Hannah took to her TikTok account and mouthed the words that another voice said in the video.

The audio stated, “I’m no longer in my falling in love with everyone phase. I only love Jesus now.”

After hearing that, fans started panicking and thinking that Hannah was hinting at the fact that she and Adam were splitting up.

She captioned the video by saying, “#bachelorette life update “jesusstilllovesme #jesusloves you #bachelor #relationshipadvice.”

One viewer questioned, “Soooo is she and Adam broken up??”

Hannah quickly responded and said, “Omg no!! Just referencing my time as bachelorette.”

Pic credit: @hannahkbrown/TikTok

Hannah Brown as the Bachelorette

While Hannah made her debut in the Bachelor world as a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, the pageant queen was so well-liked by fans that she became The Bachelorette for the next season.

While fans were rooting for Tyler Cameron or Peter Weber from her final three to win her final rose, Hannah ultimately chose Jed Wyatt as her winner.

However, as the season aired, Hannah and Jed broke up when news came out that Jed had just gone on the show to gain fame in his music career and that he allegedly had a girlfriend back home as well.

As Hannah wanted another shot with Tyler Cameron, it appeared that he was going to give her that chance; but, shortly after, Tyler was linked to model, Gigi Hadid.

Moreover, Hannah tried once more with Peter Weber, and went onto his season of The Bachelor and tried to get him to leave the show for her.

After attempting relationships with all of her final three contestants from her show, Hannah finally moved on with her current boyfriend, Adam. The two are still dating and Bachelor fans are rooting for her.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.