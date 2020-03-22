Hannah Brown sparks outrage with this photo in an itty bitty blue bikini

The Bachelor fans have found another reason to not like Hannah Brown after the caption on a recent photo really put off a lot of people affected by the ongoing coronavirus shutdown.

Hannah has been spending much of her time lately bonding with Tyler Cameron, a runner up from her season of The Bachelorette. They have even teased quite a bit about the status of their relationship, with Tyler telling everyone he finally got in her pants after a silly Tik Tok video they made.

But now, Hannah has upset the masses with a caption that could be called ill-timed, at the very least.

Hannah Brown’s itty bitty blue bikini

On Saturday, Hannah took to Instagram to show off a picture of herself wearing the tiniest light blue bikini. That’s not where the upset was. Instead, it was from the caption she left on the photo.

“What’s more contagious than a smile,” Hannah wrote on the photo of herself with a huge smile on her face.

She clearly knew that the joke wasn’t very funny, especially considering the seriousness and the contagiousness of the coronavirus that has everyone hunkering down and hoping to flatten the line as the virus continues to spread.

To cover herself, Hannah followed up her offensive caption with, “Just trying to spread some love here rather than fear, not making light of the situation 🙏🏼”

Bachelor Nation responds to Hannah Brown’s post

Many responded to Hannah Brown with more jokes, telling her that they wish her abs were contagious and “thankfully not sunburns.”

But along with the jokes from her fans, many also made sure to note that actually, the coronavirus is more contagious than a smile and a lot more deadly too.

“Quite literally, the coronavirus,” one of her followers commented back and many followed suit in agreement.

What’s going on with Hannah and Tyler?

Of course, others wanted to know what was going on with Tyler and if he had taken the picture. And while Hannah didn’t elaborate on that, it’s pretty clear that she’s still spending time with the hunk that almost won her heart on The Bachelorette.

Hannah even posted “Super Saturday” workout photos that featured herself, Tyler and two others. She made it clear that, even while everyone is on lockdown, they are getting it in when it comes to fitness and they aren’t letting a little thing like quarantine or fear of a deadly virus dampen their spirits.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus and is expected to return later this year.