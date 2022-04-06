Hannah Brown shares why she started watching The Bachelor again and gives fantasy suite advice

Hannah Brown on why she started watching The Bachelor again. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation fans fell in love with Hannah Brown’s bubbly, almost ditzy personality on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

As a former pageant queen, someone who is open about her life, and tells it as it is, many fans loved her confidence.

However, after her heartbreak on her season of The Bachelorette, Hannah refused to watch any more shows that were tied to her season, or her in general. That, then, included Peter Weber and Matt James’ seasons of The Bachelor, as well as Michelle Young and Katie Thurston’s seasons of The Bachelorette.

Why did Hannah Brown not watch any of The Bachelor(ette) shows until this past season?

Hannah felt like this past season of The Bachelor, with Clayton Echard as the leading man, was the first time she was in no way shape, or form attached to any contestant or lead.

She also talked, while on Us Weekly’s podcast Here for the Right Reasons, about the fact that The Bachelor is easier for her to watch than The Bachelorette.

Hannah noted that this was because she didn’t have much pressure on The Bachelor as she did when she was in the leading role. She also stated that this was the first time her boyfriend, Adam Woolard, had seen the show.

When asked about how fans have reacted to her and Susie Evans looking so alike, she exclaimed, “There were moments [when] I was like, ‘Oh wow, this [girl], she looks a lot like me … It was a compliment, for sure. She’s probably one of the people that I feel like has looked the most like me that people have compared me to from the show.”

Hannah Brown’s thoughts and advice for fantasy suites

As Hannah was asked about the fantasy suites and overnight dates, and if she had any advice about them, she definitely had something to say.

She announced that The Bachelor/Bachelorette needs to trust him/herself and “know that you’re probably gonna make some mistakes … They’re gonna make mistakes in a very unnatural situation, which is what makes it, I think, so entertaining and why you see people do these things that seem so extreme because it is a pressure cooker of a human experience.”

What is Hannah Brown doing now?

Since the show, Hannah won Dancing With the Stars and has released her own book titled God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life’s Best (and Worst) Moments. She has a journal compatible with the book coming out on April 12th, too, called God Bless This Messy Journal.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.