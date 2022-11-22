News Hannah Brown opens up about ‘horrible haunting sleep paralysis’

Hannah Brown skyrocketed to fame after appearing on The Bachelor Season 23 and The Bachelorette Season 15. Pic credit: @hannahbrown/Instagram Hannah Brown recently got open about her tough mental health challenges and who helped her overcome them. Since becoming the most-followed Bachelor Nation star, Hannah has had lots on her plate, thriving as an influencer and author.

Hannah has since enjoyed a romantic relationship with her boyfriend, Adam Woolard, and appears head over heels in love with her man.

While Hannah has lots going for her and is known for her infectiously vibrant personality, she also has her own uphill battles, such as dealing with anxiety.

Hannah’s recent post detailed how anxiety and other conditions nearly took a toll these last few days.

However, Hannah’s loving support system was instrumental in getting her into a better space.

Hannah Brown is thankful after anxiety and narcolepsy episodes

Hannah Brown took to her Instagram Stories to address the rough few days she’s had and express gratitude for two very special loved ones, her boyfriend, Adam, and her pet dog, Wally.

In her post, Hannah shared a photo as she posed outdoors with her adorable dog.

Hannah wore a long-sleeve shirt and pants with black sneakers as she placed her hair up in a bun and showed off a bit of her toned torso.

Hannah smiled in the pic with a colorful building and clear blue sky behind her.

Over the photo, Hannah wrote, “so thankful for [Adam Woolard] and our sweet pup. The past few days anxiety and narcolepsy (and horrible haunting sleep paralysis) episodes have tried to win, but my boys have helped get me out and get me moving!”

Pic credit: @hannahbrown/Instagram

Hannah Brown partners with Purina

Hannah’s dog Wally has helped in caring for her mental health, and she also helps care for her dog with nutritious food.

The Bachelor Nation beauty took to Instagram to share photos with Wally. The first photo featured Wally standing next to Purina packaging.

The second photo included Hannah as she embraced Wally on a soft-colored couch with a smile. The final pic saw Hannah and Wally outdoors on lush green grass as Hannah held a bouquet.

In her caption, Hannah explained there was a lot to learn as a “new pet parent,” and Purina offered great resources.

Hannah shared, “Wally eats Purina @proplan Puppy and loves it! It provides all the essential nutrients to support a puppy as they grow into adulthood.”

She continued by saying she’s learned so much from Purina experts and now feels “even more confident that I am providing Wally with everything he needs to continue to grow healthy and strong!”

