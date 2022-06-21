Hannah Brown looks fresh and floral in strapless dress 

Hannah Brown lets her hair down and poses in a pretty dress. Pic credit: @hannahbrown/Instagram

Hannah Brown recently enjoyed some greenery with her boyfriend, Adam Woolard.

Sharing photos from their time together, Hannah wowed in a green and white dress that fit in perfectly with the scenery around them.

Hannah’s friends and followers loved seeing the Bachelor Nation superstar look so happy and gorgeous in green.

Hannah Brown wears quaint dress with significant other Adam Woolard

Hannah Brown took to Instagram to share photos of her and Adam Woolard looking caught in a fairytale as they posed around lush greenery and pink flowers.

In the opening photo, Hannah wore her sun-kissed tresses down with a part in the middle as she leaned into Adam and gave a smile to the camera, looking fresh-faced with minimal makeup.

Hannah’s eye-catching dress was strapless and white with a pretty green floral print all over. Hannah accessorized the dress with a white belt, a mini purse, and neutral-toned sandals.

Meanwhile, Adam wore different tan shades with a light polo shirt and khaki brown shorts. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses and lace-up sneakers.

Hannah and Adam were enjoying their trip at Villa Gallici Relais Chateaux. Hannah posed by the venue’s sign and storybook pathway, showing off her dress and shoes from the front.

The final slide in Hannah’s post featured Adam and Hannah holding hands while walking outside, again surrounded by greenery and pink flowers. Hannah smiled up at Adam as the two looked content in love in the beautiful environment.

Hannah expressed her love for Adam in the caption of the post, writing, “Provence and [Adam Woolard], they both stole my heart,” with a fitting green heart emoji.

Hannah Brown’s fans react to her post

Friends and fans of Hannah Brown loved seeing her look so happy and quaint in her dress. Hannah was showered with compliments in her comment section, and some fans even speculated if Adam might propose to Hannah during their outing.

One commenter wrote, “Love the dress,” with a dress emoji.

Another expressed, “Gorgeous. You can see how beautiful your soul is jus in your smile! You two cuties enjoy your vacation can’t wait to see more pictures and videos!!”

Other comments included, “Beautiful,” “Your dress!” And “Beautiful couple!”

It seems Hannah’s trip with Adam put a big smile on her face, and her post put a smile on her followers’ faces as well.

