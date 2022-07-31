Hannah Brown in a revealing bikini shows off her beach body

Hannah Brown shows off her bikini body. Pic credit: @hannahbrown/Instagram

Hannah Brown captured the hearts of all of Bachelor Nation during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

Because of her outgoing, bubbly, blunt personality, fans called for her to be The Bachelorette the following season, and production listened.

When she was down to her final two, most of America was rooting for model Tyler Cameron, especially current contestant on The Bachelorette, Tino Franco.

However, Hannah chose Jed, much to viewers’ shock, and then ended up heartbroken again as they were broken up by the After the Final Rose show.

Now Hannah seems as happy as she’s ever been with her current boyfriend, Adam Woolard, and fans are speculating if the duo will be the next couple to get engaged within the Bachelor circle.

As Hannah waits for a proposal, though, the twosome has been enjoying their time together. Hannah, as an influencer, has been posting photos of herself and her relationship.

Hannah Brown shows off her summer body in a tiny bikini

While at Surfrider Beach, Hannah could be seen sitting on a green beach blanket, catching some rays and relaxing.

As she sported a navy blue, high-rise bikini, Hannah looked off in the distance as she reached for her frosty drink.

Hannah also donned a tan bucket hat as her curled hair was left down to blow in the ocean breeze. She also captioned her photo by saying, “nothing feels better than sunshine [three sun emojis].”

Bachelor Nation shows their love for Hannah Brown

Hannah’s boyfriend, Adam Woolard, was the very first to comment on Hannah’s photo as he stated, “Beauty [two heart-faced emojis].”

A fan site of Hannah’s posted next as they claimed, “You are sunshine in human form,” and another viewer gave Hannah two heart-faced emojis to show their support for her.

Two other followers of Hannah’s wanted to know where she bought her bucket hat as they loved the look of it, while another viewer posted, “So pretty.”

Yet two more women gave Hannah some red hearts, a fire flame emoji, and a heart-faced emoji and wrote, “Gorgeous,” as well as, “Beautiful and sexy …”

Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard’s relationship

Bachelor Nation fans have been wondering who will be next to get engaged in the franchise: Hannah and Adam, Matt and Rachael, Abigail and Noah, or Dean and Caelynn.

Most viewers thought it would be Hannah and Adam or Abigail and Noah and were surprised that Adam hadn’t yet popped the question after dating for about a year and a half.

Maybe he will put a ring on it soon, or perhaps the duo is happy right now just dating. Time will tell.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.