Hannah Brown and Ben Higgins’ future wife also have supposed sketchy pasts with plantation-themed parties


Hannah Brown
Hannah Brown was caught in a racist scandal herself. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown hasn’t said anything about the racist scandals that have hit Bachelor Nation recently.

And there could be a reason for that.

As Rachel Lindsay has called out ABC producers for not doing enough vetting when looking at contestants before casting them on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, new stories are surfacing about contestants.

Last week, current Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell was caught in controversial photos that made her look racist, as she attended a plantation-themed party back in 2018 and posed for photos.

What does that have to do with Hannah Brown?

Hannah Brown hasn’t said anything about the scandal

According to @inthebach, it appears that Hannah herself attended such a party. And she’s not alone.

A user named @TeaAndRoses21 shared photos on Twitter, which were re-shared by @inthebach. The user tweeted that Hannah and Jessica Clarke, the woman currently engaged to Ben Higgins, had also been photographed at similar events in the past.

Could this be why Hannah hasn’t said anything?

The person also shared photos of Hannah and Jessica to prove that the events did happen. We cannot verify whether these photos are indeed from similar events, but we can confirm that accusations are being made.

Right now, fans are holding Chris Harrison accountable because he seemingly defended Rachael’s actions and photos. Fans are not going after Hannah Brown.

Hannah Brown has her own racist Bachelorette scandal

This isn’t the first time that Hannah has been caught up in racial drama. It was back in May 2020 that Hannah was on Instagram Live, singing and dancing with her brother.

She was supposedly drunk when she was doing it and she uttered the N-word. While she didn’t take it back right away, she realized the next morning that people were furious.

She took a few days to put together an apology and she realized she needed to do more work on herself. She read books and educated her followers online about the past and everything she was learning for the first time.

Bachelor fans did some digging and saw that her brother had used the word on Twitter before. Bachelorette fans were convinced that both Hannah and her brother were racist.

Hannah put in the work and Bachelor Nation seemingly forgave her. It’s hard to say whether it will be easy to forgive and forget this time around.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

