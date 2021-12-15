Hannah Brown admits she ‘likes Colton better as a gay man,’ discusses Colton’s white privilege

Hannah Brown is more fond of Colton Underwood now that he’s come out. Pic credit: ABC

Before Hannah Brown became arguably the biggest name to come out of The Bachelor franchise and the most followed person from the franchise, she was a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

Recently, Hannah opened up about her thoughts on Colton coming out as gay and why she likes him better for it.

Hannah Brown says it’s cool to watch Colton Underwood be his ‘authentic self for the first time’

Hannah Brown spoke with SiriusXM’s The Michelle Collins Show and spoke about her take on Colton Underwood.

Hannah shared, “I think I like him better as a gay man. Even though it’s obvious that, like, he’s still almost, like, uncomfortable with this new life, [because] he has never allowed himself to be who he is.”

Colton’s docuseries Coming Out Colton recently aired on Netflix and Hannah Brows has watched it. Hannah shared, “It is cool to kind of just watch him try to be his most authentic self for the first time.”

While many people have felt moved by Colton’s journey, others still felt it important that Colton be held accountable for his past harassment of Cassie Randolph.

Hannah spoke about understanding the various perspectives by saying, “I have a lot of different views on it, but ultimately, I’m all about people understanding more of who they are and growing and not being just defined by all their past mistakes, but totally kind of see everyone’s side on it.”

Hannah Brown discusses Colton Underwood’s white privilege and past mistakes

Hannah continued to discuss why people could still feel upset by Colton.

The former Bachelorette shared, “I understand why people would be upset that he has a TV show, just because he’s a white, gay man and there’s some privilege there, and I also understand [that with] his relationship with Cassie, I think he definitely made a lot of mistakes.”

Hannah also lamented on dating Colton while his sexuality was still closeted. Hannah expressed, “But as far as knowing him as a person, I think it’s really cool that he’s finally being able to, for the first time, be himself, which is weird that I’m saying that [because] I dated him and he was gay the whole time.”

Interestingly, Hannah had felt that something was off when dating Colton on The Bachelor and even felt that Colton didn’t want to kiss her, which she details in her candid book.

In retrospect, Hannah came to understand that Colton’s hesitancy came from putting on a ‘mirage’ and she’s glad he now feels he can live in his truth.

